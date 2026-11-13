(The Center Square) – The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability has named three members of the Chicago Police Department as finalists to become the city’s next police superintendent.

The candidates are chiefs Angel Novalez and Chris Papaioannou and First Deputy Superintendent Antoinette Ursitti.

Mayor Brandon Johnson can nominate one of the three or ask the commission for other candidates. Fred Waller has served as interim superintendent since Larry Snelling retired in July.

State police ramp up I-57 enforcement

Illinois State Police say they are increasing patrols and ramping up enforcement as the holiday season approaches.

During a construction zone safety initiative on Interstate 57 near Mt. Vernon earlier this month, ISP issued more than 650 citations and warnings, completed more than 80 motor carrier safety inspections and placed 17 commercial vehicles out of service.

Turkey hunters top 2025 total

Turkey hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 257 wild turkeys during the 2026 fall firearm season, compared with 255 in 2025.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said 1,911 regular fall firearm turkey permits were sold for the nine-day season from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, compared to 1,763 in 2025.

An additional 20,154 landowner permits were issued in 2026, compared to 19,370 in 2025. The top counties for harvest were Jo Daviess with 21, Jackson with 19, and Jefferson with 17.

Mortgage rates decrease

According to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the average fixed 30-year mortgage rate decreased to 7.11% in the week ending Nov. 12. The average fixed 15-year mortgage rate ticked down to 6.45%.