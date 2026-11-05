Trump stands by Hegseth as Massie plans to force impeachment vote

President Donald Trump alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Dec. 2, 2025. Photo: Daniel Torok / Official White House Photo via Flickr / United States Government Work

(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump is standing by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., plans to force a vote on impeachment against Hegseth as soon as Congress reconvenes next week.

The president remains supportive of Hegseth despite rumors within the administration that he is thinking of firing the secretary of war following the massive losses by Republicans Tuesday.

Trump reiterated his support for Hegseth while talking to reporters Wednesday and Thursday.

The president said Hegseth has his support and has described the secretary as a “warrior” and “patriot.”

A senior administration official told The Center Square that the White House remains steadfast in support for the secretary.

“Anyone looking to point fingers should start looking for another scapegoat. The Pentagon and the White House made their positions crystal clear tonight. They are coming out swinging in support of Hegseth and that should tell you everything you need to know,” the official told The Center Square.

"Suggesting he’s looking for an exit or preparing to step aside is delusional thinking and misreading the situation. He’s not going anywhere. He’s going to remain focused on his mission, he won’t be distracted by the noise, and he’s not going to let the pressure dictate his future. The idea that the left and no name sources can manufacture enough controversy to force him out is wishful thinking. He’s been through way tougher fights and this fight has only begun. Never bet against Pete,” the official concluded.

“Pete Hegseth has done a fantastic job,” the president told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday afternoon.

The secretary released a video Thursday afternoon addressing his critics, saying the War Department won’t “back down, and that especially applies now.”

He added that the department is at a critical juncture, saying it needs full support from Congress, including funding.

“The next few months and years are critical for our department and our republic, and the Department of War must be funded to meet the moment right now. That includes a generational investment, reconciliation bill of at least $350 billion, to keep this department, our country, way ahead in a dangerous world,” the secretary said in a video message. “And that fight continues in the lame duck Congress, especially our historic and vitally important budget.”

Hegseth calls his critics “obsessed,” and not Massie by name, but referred to him as a “disgruntled, defeated congressman.” He called the impeachment a “sham,” describing it as “political theater.”

“It’s all about the politics of personal destruction. Didn’t work against President Trump, and it won’t work with me,” he concluded.

Massie, who was defeated in a primary in his bid for reelection, filed the articles of impeachment in September. He claims the secretary is “engaging in hostilities in Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorization.”

The congressman is also accusing Hegseth of “abusing power” and kidnapping foreign leaders; he also points to the strikes on suspected drug traffickers in his articles of impeachment.