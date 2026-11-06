Most county charter amendments addressing budget, oversight on track to pass

An “Official Ballot Drop Box” sign directs voters to a ballot drop location. Credit: Photo: Greg Thames / Pexels

(The Center Square) - Two days after polls closed, 19 of the 24 charter amendments in Clallam, Clark, Pierce and Snohomish counties are on track to pass as election officials process any remaining ballots.

Four of the state’s 39 counties placed charter amendments on the November ballot: Clallam County considered three, Clark County had nine, Pierce County had seven, and Snohomish County had five. Altogether, the amendments center on county governance, accountability and financial oversight.​

Each of the four counties still has thousands of ballots left to process, with more results coming Friday.

The following is a brief summary of each amendment by county and where the votes stood as of Thursday afternoon.

Clallam County

Town halls: The first charter amendment on the ballot would require county commissioners to hold at least one town hall each district annually, and one town hall in each district with all the commissioners.

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 14,622 votes in support, or 68.29% of the votes cast on the measure.

Ethics: The second charter amendment would establish an ethics review board for complaints against elected officials. Its members would be unpaid and appointed by “designated elected county officials.”

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 12,499 votes in support, or 58.69% of the votes cast on the measure.

Voter pamphlets: Clallam County’s last charter amendment would require the jurisdiction to print the full text of proposed charter amendments in local voter pamphlets rather than just a brief description.

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 13,059 votes in support, or 61.33% of the votes cast on the measure.

Clallam County will process another batch of ballots on Friday, with an estimated 18,000 remaining.

Clark County

Term Limits: The first charter amendment on the ballot would prohibit Clark County Council members from serving more than three consecutive terms, with eligibility restored after one term out of office.

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 147,802 votes in support, or 82.18% of the votes cast on the measure.

Budget process: The next amendment would revise Clark County’s budget process to require elected leaders and departments to submit details, hold a presentation and adopt a budget earlier than state law requires now.

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 126,286 votes in support, or 72.14% of the votes cast on the measure.

Nominations: The third would expand nomination authority so the county council can nominate and then confirm individuals to all boards and commissions except the ethics commission. The council currently votes to confirm the county manager’s nominees with shared appointment authority for three bodies.

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 119,213 votes in support, or 69.09% of the votes cast on the measure.​

Election procedures: The fourth charter proposal would clarify that if only two or fewer candidates file to run for office, they would skip the primary, with those individuals advancing to the general election.

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 108,297 votes in support, or 62.13% of the votes cast on the measure.

Annual reporting: The county’s fifth charter amendment would require the county manager to report annually on fiscal and government affairs in a public council meeting. It would also require the county manager to present any other report it requests, along with an annual budget proposal and message.

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 152,069 votes in support, or 86.55% of the votes cast on the measure.

Housing analysis: The next amendment would require the county to conduct a housing impact analysis before passing county ordinances that may affect “capacity, development rules, or construction costs.”

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 114,361 votes in support, or 65.27% of the votes cast on the measure.

Tax authority: the seventh amendment would require a supermajority vote of the council, four of the five members, to impose councilmanic tax. The amendment would not apply to fees, utility rates and charges, special assessments, existing taxes or any tax renewals that aren’t seeking a higher rate.​

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 108,079 votes in support, or 61.65% of the votes cast on the measure.

Initiatives and referendums: The next amendment would reduce the signature threshold requirement from 10% to 8% of the votes cast in Clark County in the last gubernatorial election. If 200,000 people voted in the last race, then the amendment would require signatures from 16,000 rather than 20,000.

The proposal also creates a chance for initiatives with too few signatures to become a “mini-initiative.”

As of Thursday night, the proposal was trailing with 70,983 votes in support, just 40.94% of the votes cast on the measure.​

Audits: The last amendment would require the council to create an independent auditing process and allow it to conduct performance and program audits. The county could hire contractors to conduct the audits aimed at “improving transparency, efficiency, and responsible stewardship of public resources.”

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 106,433 votes in support, 61.50% of the votes cast on the measure.

Clark County will process another batch of ballots Friday, with an estimated 49,000 remaining.

Pierce County

Council meetings: The first proposal on the ballot would reduce the number of times the Pierce County Council must meet from at least once a week, about 50 meetings annually, to 45 annually. The council would have to allow public comment at the meetings, with opportunities to attend and testify remotely.

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 291,889 votes in support, or 90.36% of the votes cast on the measure.​

Sheriff: The next amendment would make the currently nonpartisan sheriff an appointed role, so the council could confirm the executive’s own appointee, essentially removing the right to vote for sheriff.

If approved, the amendment would also terminate elected Sheriff Keith Swank's term early in 2027.

As of Thursday night, the proposal trailed with 104,657 votes in support, just 32.05% of the votes cast on the measure.

Ombuds: The third charter amendment would create a new department for a public safety ombuds “to provide independent oversight of the Sheriff and Sheriff’s Office employees.” It also gives the ombuds the “authority, funding, staffing and resources to monitor all matters involving the Sheriff’s Office.”​

As of Thursday night, the proposal trailed with 155,928 votes in support, just 48.14% of the votes cast on the measure.

Initiatives: The next amendment would extend the signature-collection period for county initiatives from 120 to 180 days, giving supporters more time to make their case before placing it on the ballot.

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 211,898 votes in support, or 66.61% of the votes cast on the measure.

Budget outlook: The fifth amendment would require Pierce County’s chief financial officer to create a four-year budget outlook for the following two cycles with projected spending not exceeding funding.

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 219,679 votes in support, or 68.78% of the votes cast on the measure.​

Nondiscrimination: The next charter amendment would revise Pierce County’s nondiscrimination policy to clarify it may not “infringe on, diminish, or impair” rights provided by the U.S. or state Constitution.

The amendment would also expand the list of protected classes from race, creed, color, sex, age and handicap to include sexual orientation, genetic testing results, pregnancy and veterans, among others.

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 178,446 votes in support, or 56.35% of the votes cast on the measure.​

Juvenile detention: The last proposal for Pierce County would create a new juvenile detention advocate office to respond to complaints from detainees and their families and monitor conditions. It would also require reports to the courts on uses of force, confinement, staff training and policy compliance.

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 195,451 votes in support, or 60.44% of the votes cast on the measure.

Pierce County will process another batch of ballots on Tuesday, with an estimated 2,000 remaining.​

Snohomish County

Foundational government: The first amendment would require Snohomish County to prioritize funding for state-mandated services before expanding discretionary spending. The goal is to promote long-term sustainability and to protect public safety, courts, infrastructure, health and administrative functions.​

If approved, the amendment would prioritize funding for the county assessor, auditor, clerk, executive, prosecuting attorney, sheriff and treasurer’s offices, as well as the district and superior court judges’ offices.

As of Thursday night, the proposal trailed with 128,379 votes in support, just 46.65% of the votes cast on the measure.

Budget stabilization: The next amendment would require the county to prioritize funding to help ease “catastrophic economic downturns and revenue shortfalls and provide resources for emergencies.” At least four county council votes would be required to spend from the two stabilization funds.

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 143,326 votes in support, or 51.72% of the votes cast on the measure.

Nonpartisan offices: The third charter amendment would require anyone running for an elected office in Snohomish County to appear on the ballot without a political party designation. Many jurisdictions require council and executive positions to be nonpartisan, unlike state and federal roles.

As of Thursday night, the proposal trailed with 84,600 votes in support, just 30.01% of the votes cast on the measure.

Financial transparency: The next amendment would require Snohomish County to provide “all financial information legally available” when reasonable, with existing systems or future upgrades. Local officials would have to provide “publicly accessible, searchable and downloadable financial transparency tools.”

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 180,904 votes in support, or 64.48% of the votes cast on the measure.

Tax authority: The last amendment would require support from at least four out of the five Snohomish County Council members to impose new councilmanic taxes without a public vote. It does not apply to fees, rates, charges, special assessments, existing taxes or renewals that do not increase the tax rate.

As of Thursday night, the proposal led with 149,972 votes in support, or 53.11% of the votes cast on the measure.

Snohomish County will process another batch of ballots Friday, with an estimated 31,000 remaining.

The counties will certify election results on Nov. 24.