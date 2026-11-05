Kemp declares emergency for flooded north Georgia counties

A sign marks the Georgia-Tennessee state line beside a steel bridge over the Toccoa and Ocoee rivers. Photo: Kim Jarrett / The Center Square

(The Center Square) – Officials in Georgia and Tennessee asked people to stay away from the McCaysville and Cooperhill, respectively, areas due to heavy flooding

Heavy rainfall caused the Toccoa and Ocoee rivers to rise, affecting the adjoining town on the state line. The 93-mile river is called the Toccoa in Georgia and the Ocoee in Tennessee.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for the north Georgia Counties of Fannin, Gilmer, Union and Murray on Thursday afternoon.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security agency said several agencies are helping evacuate anyone affected by the flood. The Center Square was unsuccessful in obtaining more information from the agency.

On the Tennessee side, the American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Cooper Basin Fire and Rescue Center, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Eight to 10 inches of rain fell in the area, causing the Ocoee River to crest at a record high of 18.5 feet.

"As of this flash report, there have been 68 rescues coordinated by the Tennessee Emergency Management Authority completed by Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee National Guard," the agency said in a report. "The Tennessee State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to a Level 4 due to the flooding that has occurred in Polk County."

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is assisting with mud removal on State Route 68, the main roadway in Copperhill.

"As of this post, some water does remain on SR68 near Ocoee Street, although it is receding," the agency said in a social media post. "However, we encourage people to avoid the area and remember to turn around, don't drown, if you encounter water on the roads."

Neither state reported any injuries from the flooding as of Thursday afternoon.