Barrera elected state schools superintendent; Shaw concedes

(The Center Square) – Democrat Richard Barrera, a candidate for California superintendent of public instruction, declared victory after his Republican opponent Sonja Shaw conceded.

Barrera won by 57.7% with 4,095,752 votes. Shaw received 42.3% and 3,005,575 votes, with 100% of the state's precincts reporting as of Thursday.

“Last night, voters made their choice,” Shaw said Wednesday night on X. “I would be lying if I said my heart wasn’t heavy. As a mother and a protector of children, I feel deeply saddened for the kids. They are the ones who deserve so much better.”

“More than $10 million was poured into this race against us, and we were up against a political machine that has been in place for decades. We didn’t have that kind of money or machinery,” Shaw said. “What we had were people. Mamas, dads, papas, Grammy bears, teachers, parents and everyday Californians who linked arms because they believe our children are worth fighting for.”

Shaw, president of the Chino Valley Unified School District Board of Education, has been a strong advocate against transgender athletes in girls' sports and continues to urge the state of California and the California Interscholastic Federation to follow the federal law of Title IX to protect girls in sports.

In contrast, Barrera has vowed to protect LGBTQ+ students in schools.

Barrera, president of the San Diego Unified School District Board of Education, has emphasized increased education funding, affordable housing for educators and universal early childhood education, among other priorities.

Both candidates did not respond to The Center Square’s request for comment.

Throughout his campaign, Barrera has received ample support from the California Teachers Association, earning the endorsement of over 300,000 educators.

According to Transparency USA, Barrera’s campaign has reported $313,428 in total contributions. The California Teachers Association/Association for Better Citizenship contributed $19,600.

Transparency USA lists Shaw’s campaign as having $460,565 in total contributions. The Yuba County Republican Party contributed $12,340.50. Republican supporters have contributed financially, including Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who lost during the gubernatorial primary, who contributed $9,800, and Assemblymember Carl DeMaio, R-San Diego, who donated $5,500.