Illinois Quick Hits: Illinois flash index rises

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Flash Index increased from 101.5 in September to 101.7 in October, reflecting continued strength in state revenues and an improving labor market.

The Flash Index is the weighted average of Illinois growth rates in corporate earnings, consumer spending and personal income as estimated from receipts for corporate income, individual income and retail sales taxes.

Fred Giertz, professor emeritus at the Institute of Government and Public Affairs, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign said the state’s unemployment rate improved slightly in October and state revenues posted gains compared with October 2025 when adjusted for inflation.

“Despite a year marked by political uncertainty, economic headwinds, and ongoing debates about the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence, both the Illinois and U.S. economies have remained remarkably stable.” Giertz said.

Cook County awards $92,270 in restorative justice grants

The Cook County Department of Public Health has recently awarded $92,270 in grants to implement restorative practices in schools and community power building within suburban Cook County communities.

A statement from the department said restorative practices like talking circles or peer mediation offer alternatives to exclusionary discipline in schools.

The grant awardees are Hazel Crest School District 152 ½, SGA Youth and Family Services and United Palatine Coalition.

Kankakee man arrested on fentanyl and firearms charges

A Kankakee man is facing drug and weapons charges after police said they recovered more than 1,400 fentanyl pills and several firearms.

Dequan Pope, 28, was arrested after state, county and local authorities executed search warrants at three different properties.