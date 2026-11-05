Separation referendum now approved by 44+ Illinois counties

(The Center Square) – Voters in 44 Illinois counties plus 11 townships in a 45th have now approved a referendum to consider separating from Cook County and forming a new state.

Eleven townships in Adams County joined Coles, Gallatin, Hamilton, Henderson, Macoupin, McDonough, Monroe, Piatt, Saline, Warren and Washington counties by voting on Tuesday in favor of a nonbinding ballot question that was previously approved by 33 other Illinois counties.

Illinois Separation Director Loret Newlin said six counties came in with less than 70% of voters saying yes.

“That was a little bit disheartening, but we are moving into a different part of the state than we were initially. Our results were still very strong,” Newlin told The Center Square.

Newlin said voter approval ranged from 57% in McDonough County to 90% in one Adams County township.

“Hamilton was the strongest full county at 80%. The weakest one was McDonough which, frankly, I was concerned about whether McDonough would pass,” Newlin said.

Counties that pass the referendum do not actually separate from Illinois, but they signal that they want in on discussions to possibly form a new state.

Seven counties already have contact persons for separation referendum petitions in 2028.

The list includes Adams, where eleven townships voted in favor of the referendum on Tuesday by unofficial margins ranging from 79% to 90%.

The list also includes Kankakee, which Newlin said has potential, even though it is closer to Chicago than any county to vote on the measure so far.

“Again, we’re going to do it by township because they need three thousand or so signatures. We'll see what happens. There's interest, but is there going to be follow through? I can't predict that,” Newlin said.

Franklin, Tazewell, Vermilion, Whiteside and Woodford counties also have contacts for petitions. Illinois has a total of 102 counties.

Newlin said people who support the referendum should not make their own petitions.

“All the petitions have to be uniform. There are requirements that the State Board of Elections requires, and one of them is uniformity,” Newlin said.