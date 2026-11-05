Bradley elected new Wisconsin Senate minority leader

(The Center Square) - Sen. Julian Bradley, R-New Berlin, was elected as the new Senate Minority Leader in Wisconsin on Thursday.

Wisconsin Republican Assembly and Senate leaders did not run for reelection and Democrats won the majority in both bodies with Democrats set to hold an 18-15 majority in the Senate and a 53-46 majority in the Assembly.

"Tuesday's results changed the math in the Senate, but they didn't change what we believe or who we work for," Bradley said in a statement. "Wisconsin families still want safe communities, good jobs and a government that lives within its means. We're going to keep fighting for those goals and our state. I'm grateful to my colleagues for the trust they've placed in me. Leading this caucus is a responsibility I don't take lightly.”

Bradley led the 28th District that includes parts of Waukesha, Racine and Walworth counties.