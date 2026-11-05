Democrats gain two Virginia House seats as final races called

(The Center Square) – Democrats gained two seats in Virginia’s U.S. House of Representatives delegation as Shannon Taylor unseated Republican Rob Wittman and Republican John McGuire narrowly won reelection against Democrat Tom Perriello.

The Associated Press called both races Thursday, resolving Virginia’s final two outstanding House contests from Tuesday’s election.

Combined with former Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria’s victory over Republican Jen Kiggans in the 2nd Congressional District, the results give Democrats eight of Virginia’s 11 House seats. Republicans will hold three, down from five before the election.

Taylor led Wittman by 9,465 votes in Thursday results, receiving 207,882 votes, or 51%, to his 198,417, or 48.7%.

Her victory ends Wittman’s tenure representing the 1st District, which began in 2007. Taylor has served as Henrico County commonwealth’s attorney since 2012.

“My promise is to fight for every person in Virginia’s 1st District whether you voted for me or not,” Taylor said in a statement.

The district includes Richmond suburbs, the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck.

In the 5th Congressional District, McGuire led Perriello by 7,873 votes, receiving 181,290 votes, or 50.2%, to Perriello’s 173,418, or 48%. Independent Cooke Harvey received 5,763 votes, or 1.6%.

“I will continue fighting for our shared conservative values and delivering real results for the communities we call home,” McGuire wrote in an email to supporters.

Perriello had urged that remaining ballots be counted.

“The race for the 5th District is too close to call and every vote must be counted,” he wrote on social media before AP called the race.

McGuire was first elected in 2024. Perriello represented the district from 2009 to 2011. It includes Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Danville and much of central and Southside Virginia.

Luria’s victory returns her to the Hampton Roads seat she held from 2019 to 2023 before losing to Kiggans in 2022. Both are Navy veterans.

Incumbents won Virginia’s eight other House races. Republicans Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith retained their seats, along with Democrats Bobby Scott, Jennifer McClellan, Eugene Vindman, Don Beyer, Suhas Subramanyam and James Walkinshaw.