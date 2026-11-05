Trump administration demands Illinois change school mental health screening policies

(The Center Square) – Illinois is facing a federal deadline to change its school mental health screening policies after the Trump administration raised concerns about parental consent and student privacy, prompting a Lake County Moms for Liberty leader to urge parents to opt their children out of the screenings.

Marsha McClary, chair of the Lake County chapter of Moms for Liberty, said Illinois' opt-out approach does not adequately protect parents' rights, arguing schools should obtain explicit written permission before asking students personal questions about their mental health.

"Opt-outs can be missed and on multiple levels, whether the parent doesn't see the ability to opt out or their communication isn't clear," McClary told The Center Square.

The U.S. Department of Education and Department of Justice are challenging Illinois State Board of Education guidance that allows parents to decline student mental health screenings rather than requiring written parental consent before participation.

In an Oct. 30 announcement, the Department of Education gave ISBE until Nov. 13 to revise its guidance, warning that failure to comply could lead to enforcement action, including the potential loss of federal funding.

Federal officials argue the state's approach could violate the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment, which requires prior written parental consent before minors participate in certain surveys or evaluations involving sensitive subjects, including mental or psychological problems.

The department also raised concerns about Illinois guidance making it optional for schools to include screening results in students' official education records, arguing that could prevent parents from accessing information about their children's well-being.

ISBE confirmed it received correspondence from the federal government but declined further comment, saying it is working on the ongoing matter.

Illinois law requires school districts to offer annual mental health screenings to students in grades three through 12 beginning in the 2027-28 school year, provided the state procures a screening tool and associated technology at no cost to districts.

ISBE released its guidance in August, outlining how schools should notify families, administer screenings, protect student information and connect children with additional support when needed. The guidance allows parents to decline participation.

McClary questioned why mental health screenings should follow an opt-out process when other medical-related services at school generally require parental permission.

"If you even need to explicitly opt in for your child to be treated with aspirin at school or like an allergy drug if they're having an allergy attack, these are all opt-ins, they aren't opt-outs," McClary said. "So the question is always like, why is a mental health screening not also an explicit opt-in?"

She also raised concerns about the types of questions children could be asked and whether school personnel are adequately equipped to handle sensitive mental health information.

McClary pointed to the Illinois Youth Survey, which has included questions about drug use, access to drugs and suicidal thoughts among students, including middle schoolers.

She said parents should have the opportunity to discuss sensitive subjects with their children at home before school personnel raise those topics.

"Parents really want to have that conversation at home first before a stranger is asking their kids," McClary said.

She also questioned whether school screenings duplicate work already performed during routine pediatric appointments, arguing families may prefer discussing mental health concerns with medical professionals who know their children.

ISBE has defended the screening initiative as a way to identify mental health concerns early and connect students with appropriate support.

State Superintendent Tony Sanders has said the guidance provides districts with a framework that engages families and addresses privacy considerations.

McClary encouraged parents who have concerns to contact their local school districts and submit written requests declining participation. She recommended using district-approved opt-out forms or emailing school principals and counselors directly.