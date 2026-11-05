Ilhan Omar defiant after reelection amid federal scrutiny

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is vowing to pursue “justice and accountability” after winning reelection.

The Democrat won Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District with 76.5% of the vote, a slight shift toward Republicans compared with the 2024 election.

“We’re getting justice and accountability for every single Minnesotan who’s suffered under Trump’s terrorization of our state,” Omar said on Wednesday. “Our time is now.”

Omar’s reelection comes amid a federal investigation and calls from President Donald Trump for her to resign.

Omar, who represents Minneapolis, pushed back against the criticism following her reelection.

“I’m incredibly honored to continue to represent you in the People’s House with a resounding mandate,” Omar said. “We will not allow Trump to silence us.”

In October, Homeland Security Investigations searched the Minnesota Democrat’s Washington, D.C., home. Reports have linked the search to an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her naturalization as a U.S. citizen.

The raid came just a month after White House border czar Tom Homan confirmed that Omar is actively under investigation by DHS.

Omar, who immigrated to the United States in 1995, has faced scrutiny for years over the circumstances surrounding her naturalization as a citizen.

In September, Homan refused to reveal many details regarding the “ongoing criminal investigation,” besides that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are the ones conducting it.

Homan said in October that federal investigators have a “strong case” against Omar, also addressing whether Omar could face legal consequences.

“I’m not going to get ahead of the bureau,” Homan said. “We will let the evidence lead where it leads. But she will be held to the same standards you and I are held. If she violated law, then she will be held accountable.”

Omar and her supporters have labeled the investigation political targeting. The 41-year-old has long denied the allegations that she married her brother, calling them “disgusting lies.”

In December, Omar called an effort to examine records pertaining to her immigration “sick.”

“I have no response because I don’t know what they'll be investigating,” Omar told a reporter. She added that investigators would “absolutely not” find anything.

According to federal officials, the investigation has been ongoing for some months.