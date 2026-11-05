Timber theft probe in Louisiana leads to drug, hunting arrests

(The Center Square) – A timber theft investigation in Rapides Parish led authorities to a truck carrying a dead deer during a nighttime hunting operation, resulting in four arrests and the seizure of six firearms and suspected methamphetamine.

The operation grew out of a Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry investigation into suspected timber theft and property damage. Wildlife agents joined the investigation to address suspected nighttime hunting violations.

Investigators were conducting surveillance in the Lena area Oct. 24 when they saw people hunting from a moving vehicle at night, according to a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries news release issued Monday.

A traffic stop turned up an antlerless deer in the truck bed as well as methamphetamines and firearms.

Edward L. Randall, 67, and Regina G. Randall, 62, both of Lena, were arrested on allegations of timber theft, property damage, trespassing and multiple deer hunting violations. Those included hunting during illegal hours, hunting from a moving vehicle and hunting without required licenses and tags.

Regina Randall also faces allegations of possessing methamphetamine and possessing a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Jessica D. Morehead, 40, and Shawn P. Bergeaux, 48, both of Eunice, were arrested on allegations of possessing methamphetamine, possessing a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, trespassing and hunting violations. Morehead also faces an allegation of property damage.

Authorities seized the deer, six firearms, two bags of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The release did not identify the affected landowners or provide an estimate of the value of timber allegedly stolen or the cost of property damage.

Both agencies said the investigations remain ongoing.