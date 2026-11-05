Illinois Quick Hits: U.S. Rep.-elect's approach to antisemitism questioned

(The Center Square0 – ADL Midwest is expressing concerns about an Illinois congressman-elect’s approach to antisemitism.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ADL Midwest Senior Regional Director Rebecca Weininger pointed to the decision by then-Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss not to provide requested police support to the Northwestern University campus in 2024, despite alleged antisemitic conduct at an encampment set up by pro-Palestinian protesters.

ADL’s concerns were compounded during the recent campaign for Congress when Weininger said Biss “dismissed scrutiny of his response as a politically-motivated attack fueled by AIPAC,” rather than substantively addressing the concerns raised by Jewish students and community members.

Biss was elected on Tuesday to replace retiring Ninth District Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, D-Chicago.

Tax credit scholarship supporters urge governors to opt in

Children’s Scholarship Fund President and CEO Darla Romfo is encouraging governors in states that have not yet opted to join the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit program to do so now that Election Day has passed.

Romfo said FSTC scholarships would not take any funding away from existing K-12 education budgets, but they would add to the amount of funding available for children in public and nonpublic schools.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has yet to announce whether Illinois will join the program.

Governors have until Jan. 1 to opt in and until Feb.15 to submit a list of qualified scholarship-granting organizations in their state to the IRS.

Financial stress index rises

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis says there was more stress in the financial markets in the week ending Oct. 30 than in the previous week.

The St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index measured -0.52 compared with the prior week's -0.58 reading. Values below zero suggest below-average stress.

Financial conditions index rises

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s National Financial Conditions Index increased to –0.46 in the week ending Oct. 30, suggesting tighter financial conditions. Negative NFCI values have been historically associated with looser-than-average financial conditions where credit is considered to be easier and cheaper for businesses and consumers.