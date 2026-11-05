Crowley downplays historic nature of his victory as governor

(The Center Square) – David Crowley said he is not looking at his victory in Wisconsin’s race for governor through a racial lens.

Crowley on Tuesday became one of five elected or reelected as governor, who are Black. On Wednesday, he acknowledged that but said it’s not his focus.

"I didn’t run to be the first Black governor. I didn’t run to make history. If anything I want to make child poverty history, I want to make income inequality, history," Crowley told reporters in Milwaukee.

Crowley, along with Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, Aaron Ford in Nevada, and Byron Donalds in Florida were elected Tuesday. Wes Moore was also re-elected as governor in Maryland.

Moore said Tuesday was a historic wave.

"And you think about it, for 250-years of history of this country, we’ve had three African Americans elected governor. In 250 years. Come January, 10% of the governors in this country will be Black. That’s one election cycle. And so this is a pretty remarkable time and – and so I’m really proud of my colleagues," Moore said in an interview on CNN.

Crowley is not Wisconsin's only "first" to be elected on Tuesday.

Democrat Yee Leng Xiong won the race for Wisconsin treasurer. He is the first Hmong American candidate to win a statewide office.

Wisconsin, however, has never had a woman elected as governor. Five women ran in the Democrat primary for governor this year. Francesca Hong almost won. She lost to Crowley by less than 4,000 votes. Hong would have become Wisconsin's first woman and Asian American governor had she won.

Crowley reiterated his election night message that he wants to be the governor for "all" the people of Wisconsin.

"My job is making sure that we deliver for the people. People have been hurting, they’ve been suffering. They don’t feel like there’s an end in sight when it comes down to prosperity and being able to keep a little bit more money in their pocketbooks and be able to save for a vacation," Crowley added. "My focus is on them whether you live in an urban community, like Milwaukee or whether you live in a farm community or rural community, like Milwaukee or in a farm community like Wausau."