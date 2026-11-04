Collins concedes U.S. Senate race to Jackson

(The Center Square) — Incumbent Sen. Susan Collins was edged out by Democratic challenger Troy Jackson in a major upset that helped his party win control of the U.S. Senate in Tuesday's midterms.

Collins reportedly called Jackson around midnight Tuesday to congratulate him with the latest results showing Jackson with a 52% to Collins 47% in preliminary voting returns. The Associated Press hadn't yet called the race.

"It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Maine in the United States Senate," Collins, a five term senator, said in the statement. "I'm proud of all I have been able to accomplish for our state and for our country in the past 30 years. I called Troy Jackson tonight to congratulate him and to assure him that my staff and I will work to ensure a smooth transition."

Jackson, a former state Senate President, posted a brief statement on social media thanking voters and pledging to work "to build a government that works for all of us."

"Maine, I owe you everything," he posted on X. "I’m ready to get to work for Mainers in the U.S. Senate, and I promise you this: I’ll never forget where I came from or who I’m fighting for. Thank you."

The Senate race was considered a must-win contest Tuesday for the Democratic Party as it pushes to retake the U.S. Senate, where Republicans currently have a 53-45 majority.

It has been the focus of national attention since the Democrat Party's first nominee, Graham Platner, was forced to bow out of the race earlier this year amid sexual harassment and assault claims.

The latest polling has shown a tight race between Collins and Jackson, who has led in recent surveys, but within the margin of error. The Cook Political Report had rated the Senate race a "toss up."

Jackson, an Allagash logger, replaced Platner as the party's nominee at a hastily organized special convention. He has run as a progressive candidate with backing from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both of whom visited the state last month to stump for his campaign.

Collins, a moderate, is the only Republican senator running for reelection this year in a Democratic-led state that Kamala Harris carried in the 2024 presidential election.

On the campaign trail, she stressed her record as a moderate and for bucking President Trump on tariffs, immigration enforcement, and other key issues.

But Jackson sought to tie Collins to Trump's unpopular policies, and has criticized her votes that led to the confirmation of conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who later voted to overturn federal abortion protections.

Democrats and Republicans have pumped tens of millions of dollars into a crush of TV and digital advertising into Maine to sway undecided voters ahead of the election.

Voter turnout in the state was expected to be high, driven in part by the wide-open gubernatorial and congressional races. More than 275,000 ballots were cast during Maine's nearly month-long early voting period, but the overall turnout won't be known for days. Under state law, absentee ballots cast by mail must be returned to local election clerks by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.