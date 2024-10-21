Open in App
    Honest answers, economic know-how fuel Trump supporters

    By By Elyse Apel and Alan Wooten| The Center Square,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLXS0_0wGEm9s100

    (The Center Square) – Truth, say his North Carolina supporters, sometimes hurts. And come Nov. 5, they say it is needed.

    Republican former President Donald Trump brought more of it to his campaign rally in Greenville on Monday, standing firm on his platform and calling out his detractors. Ironically enough, in an age where mainstream media and Democratic opponent Kamala Harris question his honesty, it has become a rallying point for those wearing the Make America Great Again hats and shirts.

    “Trump doesn’t play,” said Joy Daly, a supporter from Johnston County who had a prime floor spot in Minges Coliseum. “He’s all about telling the hard facts, and the truth, even if it hurts people’s feelings. Sometimes we need that. We have a generation that is shying away from truth.”

    In his roughly 75 minutes on stage, Trump focused mainly on immigration and the economy.

    "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?" Trump began the speech by asking the crowd. And he met the answer from a loud and agreeable chorus clad in red, white and blue with, "I don't think so, not even close."

    For 39-year-old small business owner Matthew Pipkin of Rocky Mount, he agrees with Trump. Economic issues and his belief in the successful 78-year-old businessman is driving his allegiance.

    “They say Kamala is all about the middle class,” said Pipkin, who found a seat in the upper level of the stage end. “But if you look at it, no she’s not. If you look at what Joe Biden has done over the last four years, he’s done nothing but hurt us. Taxes – everything costs more, and our health insurance for our employees is way up. From five years ago, what we’re paying for gas, for off-road diesel – it’s significantly higher.”

    Pipkin owns sand pits in Edgecombe and Wayne counties, and another in Scranton, S.C., just south of Florence.

    “The economy is tough,” he said. “And then, telling everybody what they want to hear. Nobody wants to sit behind a podium and say this is where we’re at. I like somebody who stands out for the people, and stands up for what he believes in, regardless of whether he’s always right or not. At least he gives everybody an answer.”

    Speaking to 7,000-plus battleground voters, Trump emphasized his belief in the importance of voters supporting his candidacy to end the many economic and border problems that the Harris administration created. Ninety-four executive orders impacting border security were issued almost immediately, changing Trump policy.

    "I'm here today with a message of hope for all Americans," Trump said. "With your vote in this election, I will end inflation. I will stop the invasion, and I will bring back the American dream."

    Just off a press conference he held in western North Carolina, Trump told the raucous audience of his plans to help rebuild the areas devastated by Hurricane Helene.

    "When I'm president, North Carolina will get the support you need and deserve," Trump said.

    He also called out the federal government's handling of the situation so far, pointing out comments from FEMA stating they don't have adequate funding.

    "You didn't get the proper support from this administration. They spent their money on illegal migrants," he said. "They didn't have any money left for North Carolina."

    FEMA was granted full funding, including its Disaster Relief Fund, in the continuing resolution signed in September before Hurricane Helene. That fact hasn't squared up with the Biden administration's Alejandro Mayorkas, who directs FEMA and said the agency didn't have hurricane recovery funds.

    Republicans have pounced on the Democrats' self-inflicted misinformation.

    Trump said he will bring back manufacturing to North Carolina, and the United States, by lowering taxes and regulations. He promised to restore the American dream, while expressing concern about the impact of a Harris presidency.

    "I will protect the birthright of our children to live the richest and most powerful nation we can live in. The most powerful nation on the face of the earth," Trump said. "With four more years of Kamala Harris, North Carolina will be an economic wasteland."

    Trump promised that, if he wins the election, America will be "liberated" from Democrat policies and Harris.

    "The United States is now an occupied country," he said. "But on November 5, 2024, we will be a liberated country. We will be liberated like never before."

    With early voting setting records in North Carolina and particularly for Republicans, Trump called on his supporters saying that "we will never, ever, ever surrender."

    The volume of T-shirts showing his raised fist under Old Glory, the iconic photo from a first assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., indicated many will fight with him.

    "We stand on the verge of the four greatest years in the history of our country," he said. "That's what's going to happen with your help from now until Election Day. We will redeem America's promise. We will put America first, and we will take back the nation that we love."

    Ginny Moody, a Deep Run native living in Kinston, had a coveted floor seat at the rally. And she’s sure of what she will do with her vote. Trump's words were what she wanted to hear, affirmation on a resplendent fall afternoon she chose to spend inside.

    “He’s a man of his word,” Moody said. “The first time he ran, I wasn’t real sure. But I liked him. We were in a lot better place with our lives.”

    Ann Carter
    1h ago
    Well, Trump supporters he can do none of this. Learn your economics learn what it takes to make prices go up and down he has nothing to do with it, except to make the richer and the poor poor the only way he can affect economics says he can declare himself a dictator or a king and it's coming beware if that's what you want a dictator or a king, that's the only way he can control the price of things by being either one of those it's coming when it does look in the mirror and blame yourself
    RAISED BY WOLVES
    1d ago
    I SURE IN THE HELL DIDN'T SUPPORT BUD LIGHTS 💩 AND IM NOT GOING TO SUPPORT OR ENDORSE THE JOEMALA ADMINISTRATION for having a Ga y Day Easter celebration at the Rainbowhouse Sodom and Gomorrah part 2 celebration with little CHILDREN RUNNING AROUND and for not supporting are Troops at the Boarder when they were attacked on are soil and for FALSELY ACCUSED border patrol agents on horseback of whipping people like Slaves for VOTES.
