Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Center Square

    Study: California’s Prop. 47 increased recidivism, serial crime, trial no-shows

    By By Kenneth Schrupp | The Center Square,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvITM_0wCR0dg800

    (The Center Square) - A new analysis has found California's Proposition 47, which turned six drug and theft crimes into misdemeanors, has increased reoffending and levels of drug and theft crime. While the report did not analyze Prop. 36, a measure voters seem likely to approve in November that would strengthen prosecution and create a mental health or substance abuse treatment option, it noted the proposition could correct some of Prop. 47's harms.

    The paper from the Manhattan Institute, a right-of-center think tank, analyzed the effect of 2014’s Prop. 47, passed in part to reduce serious overcrowding in the state’s prisons, on prosecution of cases in Riverside County relating to offenses targeted by Prop. 47. The study found a notable increase in “trailing cases” — crimes committed while one was already being prosecuted, including a 633% increase in trailing misdemeanor cases as a portion of the total target cases.

    The overcrowding that promoted the actions leading up to Prop. 47 was not trivial; By 2011, the state’s prisons — which were designed to house 85,000 inmates — had 156,000 inmates, leading to a court order to reduce the prison population to 137.5% of design capacity.

    But rather than build more prisons, the state adopted a new policy sending many offenders to county jails and probation instead of prison, and amended the state’s three strikes law to reduce lifetime sentences.

    “The cumulative result has been the release of many inmates—not for considerations of justice but merely due to facility limitations,” the paper’s author, Manhattan Institute Director of Policing and Public Safety Hannah Meyers noted.

    Prop. 47 was created to use savings from decreases in the state prison population from the downgrading of theft and drug crimes with potential felony charges to misdemeanors to fund social services that reduce future crime.

    “Individuals with a history of theft tend to pose more of a threat than those who commit theft once,” wrote Meyers. “But Prop 47 took away prosecutors’ ability to charge those repeat offenders with more serious felony crimes, instead treating all their crimes as misdemeanors, where the maximum sentence is 364 days in jail for some crimes, and only 180 days for theft.”

    Meyers also found a 200% increase in Prop. 47 related cases where defendants were let out before their trials, failed to show up in court, and have had warrants out for their arrest since then. Now, over 25% of cases end up with a warrant open for 30 days or more, up from just over 15% before Prop. 47, which “gives defendants more time to commit new, trailing offenses while they are dodging court for earlier cases.”

    Since Prop. 47, there also has been a 36% increase in crimes involving a victim. Felony convictions have declined by 18%, as would be expected by downgrading six crimes to misdemeanors, but serious felony convictions — those that count towards the state’s three-strikes law — have increased 20%, suggesting that serial criminals are emboldened to commit more serious crimes.

    Meyers’ data also confirmed that Riverside law enforcement reduced arrests for Prop. 47 offenses by approximately 30%,

    “With many arrestees more likely to end up offending again and within a shorter time frame, police become less motivated to make arrests,” wrote Meyers.

    Meyers also found that the area had a 52.5% increase in overdose deaths between 2011 and 2015, but that with the % of those deaths from opioids declining from 50% in 2011 to 35% in 2015, opioids likely cannot be blamed for the increase. Meyers says Prop. 47 “took away much of the incentive for defendants with substance abuse issues to sign up for in-custody treatment programs” because “the incentive to participate in these supervised programs was the threat of harsher sentences.”

    Meyers called for a return to pre-Prop. 47 charging powers for prosecutors and “expanding” jails and prisons to address “overcrowding.” Meyers also said Prop. 36, which would allow for serial thieves to be charged with felonies and create treatment-mandated crimes to get individuals mental health or substance abuse care, would only address “some of the mechanisms that Prop 47 harmfully altered.”

    Comments / 13
    Add a Comment
    Bob Fortini
    44m ago
    A study really, what just a justification to spend money that they already knew didn't work.
    Norm Simpson
    13h ago
    Wow...Democrats had to do a "Study" to figure it out...wow...and you people keep Voting for these idiots...amazing...
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Convicted Rapist Andrew Luster Granted Parole before California Lawmakers Close Loophole
    Santa Barbara Edhat2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Illinois quick hits: Meat recall; state police investigate shooting
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Man wanted his girlfriend to ‘feel the pain he felt’ as he thought she was cheating on him, so he beat her to death in their apartment using baseball bats, a hammer, and a screwdriver; found guilty
    Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
    Jury selection winds down, opening statements on deck in Madigan corruption case
    The Center Square2 days ago
    ‘It’s Disgusting’: As Diddy Awaits Trial, Corey Feldman Shares Thoughts On The Rapper And Other ‘Scumbags’ Facing Legal Action
    Cinemablend12 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Insurance coverage for stuttering therapy now law
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    'Something is off' with Trump after new report that he's 'exhausted': former associate
    Raw Story2 days ago
    New Hampshire Supreme Court justice indicted on felony charges
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    U.S. House committee launches investigation into alleged misuse of FEMA money
    The Center Square11 hours ago
    Voters overwhelmingly say schools should not keep student gender transitions hidden
    The Center Square1 day ago
    California man 'murders roommate and buries body in backyard in makeshift grave'
    themirror.com1 day ago
    Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on transgender ban
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Arizona unemployment ticks up in September
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy