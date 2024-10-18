Open in App
    Illinois quick hits: Comptroller suspends payments to Orland Park; Big Lots closings

    By By Kevin Bessler | The Center Square,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TmON_0wCNDmuP00

    Comptroller suspends payments to Orland Park

    Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is suspending “offset” payments to the Village of Orland Park. “Offsets” refers to money collected from state payments the agency withholds from people who owe traffic tickets or other money to municipalities. The IOC is taking this action because Orland Park has failed for two years to file its statutorily required annual financial reports. The payments are worth about $120,000 a year to the village.

    Big Lots closings

    Discount furniture retailer Big Lots will close more Illinois stores than initially expected following a bankruptcy protection filing earlier this year. The Ohio-based chain, which sells furniture, home décor and other items, said high inflation, interest rates and lower consumer demand on certain products hurt the business. The four locations added to the closing list were in Champaign, Country Club Hills, Franklin Park and Round Lake Beach.

    Stink bugs look for warmth

    Falling temperatures bring colorful foliage, but unfortunately, cooler weather also drives stink bugs to look for warmer confines. The shield-shaped invasive pests, officially named brown marmorated stink bugs, are native to China and first made their debut in the U.S. in the late 90s. They feed on the Midwestern landscape, eating everything from residential landscaping to agriculture like soybeans and fruits. The U of I Extension suggests using a vacuum to suck up adults or drop them in soapy water, and to caulk cracks and crevices around the house.

