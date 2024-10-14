Georgia has the lowest gas prices in the country

(The Center Square) – Georgia's moratorium on gas taxes has driven the costs down to an average of $2.70 for a gallon of regular unleaded, the lowest price in the country, according to AAA.

The price is 29 cents less than a week ago and 4 cents less than last week, AAA said.

The lowest prices are in Gainesville at $2.62 a gallon and Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.64. Savannah has the most expensive cost in Georgia at $2.84.

Mississippi has the next cheapest gas at $2.75 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

The price changes in surrounding states are less. Tennessee's prices dropped 9 cents over the month to $2.85 a gallon, while Alabama had a 6-cent decrease.

Florida, hit by Hurricane Milton last week, had a 2-cent decline in gas prices, according to AAA . The cost for a regular gallon of gas in the Sunshine State remains the highest among Georgia's neighbors at $3.10.

Georgia's fuel prices remain well below the national average of $3.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. The highest gas prices on Monday are in California at $4.77 a gallon and $4.57 in Hawaii, according to AAA.

The state of emergency enacted by Gov. Brian Kemp was set to expire last week, along with the moratorium on gas prices. Kemp extended the emergency for 50 of Georgia's 150 counties but kept the gas tax moratorium statewide. The tax, which is 32 cents on gas and 35 cents on diesel, will be reinstated when the state of emergency expires.

Crude oil prices in the Middle East have risen due to conflict in the region, but it has not led to higher pump prices, according to AAA.

"Normally, this would cause gas prices to rise; however, because the dollar's strength has weighed on oil prices, the increase in gas prices was kept at bay," said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.