Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Center Square

    Op-Ed: Biden and Harris use Big Tech to censor free speech

    By By William Haupt III | The Center Square contributor,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VhlfM_0w60VjcL00

    “Restriction of free thought and free speech is the most dangerous of all subversions. It is the one un-American act that could most easily defeat us." – Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas

    Years from now, historians will look back at things that changed the world they live in. At that time, one of the things that they will find inexplicable is it only a took two decades for big corporations to became an arm of the progressive world. When liberal corporations joined up with big government, their power over the people grew. They used this unholy marriage to empower liberal politics and suppress freedom of speech. The weapon they used was government-sponsored censorship.

    On July 4, 2023, ruling in a lawsuit filed by the states of Missouri and Louisiana against the Biden administration, a district court judge issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting the defendants and anyone “acting in concert with them” from communicating with social media companies for “the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing the removal, deletion, suppression, or the reduction of content containing protected free speech.” It also prohibited “collaborating, partnering, switch boarding, or jointly working with” non-government actors or agents for these purposes.

    A federal court recently confirmed that the "government cannot use Big Tech as a tool to end-run the First Amendment." The judge wrote that the case "arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech and the First Amendment since the founding of our republican nation."

    The Missouri v. Biden-Murthy decision mandates the Court to separate the wheat from the chaff regarding free speech. The Supreme Court now must sort out vital First Amendment issues that affect social platforms. They also must decide if they have the right to censor free speech under the F'CC's section 230, which gives them the right to remove offensive material. Posts about politics only offend people of certain parties and are not indecent or immoral "only" under section 23O.

    These acts of “coerced censorship” by social media platforms since early 2020 are now attributable to the federal government. This allows First Amendment free speech claims filed by Louisiana and Missouri, along with many individuals to proceed against officials like Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for violating their free speech.

    Obviously, the First Amendment would mean little if government could simply use Big Tech to get around it. Our Constitution implicitly states it is a basic American right that government-directed censorship is un-American and unconstitutional. Obviously, Biden doesn't know this.

    “Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing free speech.” – Ben Franklin

    Starting with the election of Barack Obama, evidence has emerged regarding the alliance of Big Government and Big Tech working together to censor speech that they do not want the American people to see. Twitter, Facebook, and other social media sites openly admitted that they would not allow the posting of any of Hunter Biden's laptop scandal during the last presidential election.

    Hunter Biden's nefarious escapades were first revealed during the election when the New York Post revealed them to the public. Emails among Twitter executives revealed the extent to which the company worked to prevent Americans from seeing the Post news story just weeks before the 2020 election. The extent of the suppression was breathtaking. Indeed, the Twitter executives locked the Twitter account of the White House press secretary simply for mentioning this story.

    Facebook was even worse. They openly admitted they would not publish the story or any related events to cover it up based on a general warning from the FBI about them spreading unproven news that was nothing more than propaganda to discredit Joe Biden and his family during an election.

    Since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were elected ,the marriage of big tech and government has been on an extended honeymoon. In 2021, Press-Secretary Jen Psaki stated the government is “in regular touch with social-media platforms” and they flag posts on social media they feel don't reflect the opinions of the Biden-Harris Administration or posts they consider detrimental to their policies.

    The parent company of Facebook and Instagram, Meta, disclosed that it has been in constant communication with numerous federal officials about content moderation on their platforms. This includes employees at the FDA, the U.S. the Election Assistance Commission, and the White House. Google and YouTube disclosed it had such communications with many federal officials.

    Our nation was founded on the idea that protecting citizens’ speech from government censorship under the First Amendment would protect the people’s right to self-govern and the government could never rescind that guaranteed right. This assured the colonies that their new government could never control any information that empowered government over any legal U.S. citizens.

    Americans deserve to know when their government is covertly trying to accomplish what the First Amendment prohibits. The disturbing truth is when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t like what Americans are saying, they simply reach out to their allies at Big Tech companies to silence them.

    "Censorship is telling a man he can't have a steak just because a baby can't chew it." – Mark Twain

    U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) recently introduced the Disclose Government Censorship Act, S.1672, which would end the secret government-directed speech suppression and censorship which the Biden White House engages in. This has been ruled in violation of the First Amendment, yet Senate Democrats led by Gary Peters (D-MI) blocked its passage. Hagerty's legislation only seeks to end secret government speech suppression and viewpoint censorship by the Biden White House. But U.S. Sen. Gary Peters says the bill is too restricting and it could threaten national security if it passed?

    Yet, Hagerty's legislation contains appropriate exceptions to protect legitimate law enforcement or national security activity and preserve the confidentiality of those communications. The core of his legislation requires disclosure of "arbitrary government censorship efforts" to be ended ASAP.

    Thomas Jefferson said, “Information is the currency of democracy.” Since the rise of the new progressive movement under Barack Obama, government has been in bed with big tech to insure that only the sugar coated progressive message reaches the people and is posted on social media.

    Yet the health of a nation depends on open, candid, informed and uninformed individual debate.

    Our government not only works for the people, it belongs to the people. To ensure this continues, the First Amendment prohibits the government from controlling what Americans can say or read.

    The colonies demanded the 1st Amendment before they'd ratify the new Constitution. "Censorship, like charity, should begin at home; but unlike charity, it should end there." - Clare Booth Luce

    Comments / 413
    Add a Comment
    Steven Bennett
    9h ago
    these communists can't stand free speech against them
    Fast Justus
    9h ago
    Bull!Harris and Walz have not promoted or condoned censorship!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘This Is Insane!’ CNN Guest LOSES IT on Panelist Who Says ‘Both’ Trump and Harris Use Extreme Rhetoric
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Celebrities Who Support Donald Trump
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Border patrol faces subpoena threat for allegedly hiding Harris’ role as border czar
    The Center Square28 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    ‘You Can Get Away With Anything!!’ Michael Moore Pushes Biden to Use ‘Full Immunity’ to Enact ‘Bucket List’ in Last 100 Days
    Mediaite3 days ago
    ‘Um—‘ Kamala Harris Stumped When Asked To Name Three Good Things About Trump At Town Hall
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Joy Behar Behar Has To Be Reminded She’s On Live TV After Her Surprised Reaction On ‘The View’
    Decider.com18 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
    Total Pro Sports8 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds3 days ago
    ‘Final warning’: Meghan McCain warns Democrats she’ll ‘start spilling tea’
    Raw Story4 days ago
    More than 100 members of Congress call for US to ‘suspend’ controversial health study on alcohol
    New York Post5 days ago
    US student, 19, was 'drugged and gang-raped' on beach in Italy as two 20-year-olds are investigated
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Fact Check: Howard Stern Lost Nearly 1M Subscribers After Interview with Harris?
    Snopes4 days ago
    Harris proposes 1 million forgivable loans to Black entrepreneurs, as Trump makes inroads
    CNBC1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    'It's hard to believe': MSNBC panel dumbfounded by comments from undecided voters
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Scoop: Karine Jean-Pierre blocks John Kirby at White House podium
    Axios2 days ago
    Man says he has been 'left to rot' after Covid vaccine
    BBC2 days ago
    Border Patrol Union makes decisive choice between Trump or Harris and more top headlines
    Fox News2 days ago
    JD Vance Confirms an Eventual Trump Administration Would Seek to End Funding for Planned Parenthood
    Latin Times8 days ago
    'I Shouldn't Say It': Obama Brings Down The House With 1 Loaded Question About Trump
    HuffPost5 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Fact Check: Did Harris Say European Explorers Brought Devastation, Violence and Disease?
    Snopes1 day ago
    Seattle DEA offers new details on local bust of multi-state drug trafficking ring
    The Center Square4 days ago
    Citing murder of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi, Biden says 'no place for hate in America'
    UPI News1 day ago
    ‘They Begged Everybody Around Me.’ Pamela Anderson Gets Real About Wanting Nothing To Do With Baywatch Years Later And How She Ended Up In The Doc Anyway
    Cinemablend8 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz6 days ago
    ‘We Speak Her Name’: Woman Loses It Sobbing At Kamala Harris Town Hall Over Immigrant Mom Who Died Without Proper Care
    Mediaite3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy