Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Center Square

    Israel leaders, Cruz push back on Biden administration response to Israel attack

    By By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJG6f_0w1nXb4u00

    (The Center Square) – Israeli leaders and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, are pushing back against responses by the Biden administration to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

    At an event in Dallas held on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel held by the nonprofit America for Israel, Cruz said after the attack, the State Department’s Office of Palestinian Affairs tweeted, “Israel must not respond. There must be no military response.” He replied, saying, “This is disgraceful. Whoever wrote it should be fired and it should be deleted.” Within minutes, the post was deleted, he said.

    The next day, October 8, 2023, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that he’d spoken to the Turkish foreign minister “and we have agreed that Israel must not retaliate and there must be no military response whatsoever,” Cruz said.

    Turkey’s president also compared Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi leader Adolph Hitler and called for “an alliance of humanity” to stop his “murder network.”

    Cruz said Blinken’s position was “utterly disgraceful” and his social media post “should be deleted again. They deleted it within minutes,” he said.

    Israel must eliminate the Islamic terrorist organizations, Hamas and Hezbollah, largely funded by Iran, Cruz says, because it’s “unquestionably in the national security interest of Israel and unquestionably in the national security interest of America.”

    One year into the conflict with Hamas, Iran launched 200 missiles at Israel. Afterwards, President Joe Biden told reporters that “all seven of us [G7 country leaders] agree that they [Israel] have a right to respond but they should respond proportionally.” France’s president called for a ceasefire and an Israeli weapons embargo.

    At the Dallas event, a member of the Israeli Knesset questioned Biden’s remarks and Cruz said those calling for a cease fire with terrorists were “siding with genocidal maniacs.”

    Israeli MK Ohad Tal, Knesset Chair US/Israel Relations Caucus, asked what a proportionate response would be to Iran “terrorizing Israel for 30 years, building a network of proxies all around the Middle East in order to attack Israel.”

    He cited “Hezbollah launching 150,000 ballistic missiles, Shiite militias in Syria with 40,000 soldiers, same number of militias in Iraq, the Houthis in Yemen and so many other forces.” He said Iran “sent Hamas on October 7 to slaughter, to burn families alive. Hezbollah shot at Israel about 1,200 rockets only in the past year. … Are we supposed to go to Iran to rape, to slaughter, to kill, to burn” Iranians, he asked. “Is this what we're supposed to do? … We are supposed to wait for Iran to arm their missiles with nuclear warheads?”

    Everyone in the west and America “should wake up and realize that we are serving the same purpose” against Iran, he said. “We are fighting your war.”

    In a social media post, Netanyahu explained that “Israel is defending itself on 7 fronts against the enemies of civilization. We're fighting in Gaza against Hamas, those savages who murdered, raped, beheaded, and burned our people on October 7. We're fighting in Lebanon against Hezbollah, the most heavily armed terror organization, which was planning an even greater massacre than October 7 on our northern borders, and that has rocketed Israeli towns and cities for nearly a year.

    “We're fighting against the Houthis in Yemen and the Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria that together have launched hundreds of drones and missile attacks against Israel. We're fighting against terrorists in Judea and Samaria who are trying to murder civilians in the heart of our cities. And we're fighting against Iran, which last week fired over 200 ballistic missiles directly at Israel, and which stands behind the seven-front war against Israel.”

    Netanyahu said, “all civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel's side.” While some western leaders call for an arms embargo against Israel, he asked if Iran was imposing one on Hezbollah, the Houthis or Hamas.

    With or without the west’s support, Netanyahu said, “Israel is defending civilizations against those who seek to impose a dark age of fanaticism on all of us. … Israel will fight until the battle is won, for our sake and for the sake of the peace and security of the entire world.”

    On Wednesday, Biden spoke with Netanyahu and “affirmed his ironclad commitment to Israel’s security” and “condemned unequivocally” Iran’s ballistic missile attack, according to a read out of the call issued by the White House.

    Biden also “emphasized the need for a diplomatic arrangement” between Israel and Lebanon, urged Israel “to renew diplomacy” with Hamas “to release the hostages” still being held for over one year, and facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza, the statement says.

    When it comes to the leaders of countries and terrorist groups that refer to Israel as “the little Satan” and to America as “the great Satan,” Cruz said, “The enemies of Israel are enemies of America. American policy should very simply be we stand unequivocally with Israel for as long as it takes.”

    “If history teaches anything, it is that when somebody tells you they want to kill you, believe them,” he said.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 16
    Add a Comment
    Miki
    1d ago
    “For you [Israel] are a people holy to the Lord your God. The Lord your God has chosen you out of all the peoples on the face of the earth to be his people, his treasured possession” (Deuteronomy 7:6).
    David Alvarado
    1d ago
    What's he done for Texas. Look up all the videos of him sucking up to APAC and Israeli special interest groups. Read his lips he's stating his loyalty to them not Americans. APAC is evil
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Many Arab, Muslim-American voters leave Harris for Trump, Stein
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Prosecutors seek more time in attempted Trump assassination case after hurricanes
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Food prices jump, inflation rises faster than expected
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Ohio economists split on impact of minimum wage hike
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Helene: Amid catastrophe, good news on Christmas trees
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Seattle DEA offers new details on local bust of multi-state drug trafficking ring
    The Center Square1 day ago
    At least 2,084 California children received gender reassignment procedures from 2019-23
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Consumer advocacy group calling for larger rate cut for Illinois utility
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Xylazine wound kits reach 240 groups in Pennsylvania
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Trump’s Tirade: Full Transcript of His Attacks on Howard Stern and Whoopi Goldberg After Positive Harris Interviews
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Report: Despite dam failures, Wisconsin dams in good shape
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Ohio schools, cities, counties have growing losses from abatements
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Recovery ongoing in Florida from Milton
    The Center Square1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Limited healthcare mask mandates return to California’s Bay Area
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Newsom-appointed board considers raising gas prices another 47 cents per gallon
    The Center Square1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Polls: Candidates can't shake each other in North Carolina
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Top WA provider for minor gender reassignment procedures previously fined $5 million
    The Center Square2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy