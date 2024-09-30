Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Center Square

    Voting to continue in North Carolina as storm recovery begins

    By By Elyse Apel | The Center Square,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khgBY_0vpMtRaX00

    (The Center Square) – With just 36 days until Election Day, the North Carolina State Board of Elections held an emergency meeting Monday afternoon to decide how to ensure voting will continue after devastating damage from Hurricane Helene.

    In the preliminary meeting, which the board said would be one of many needed in the coming weeks, the board voted unanimously to allow counties affected by the disaster to delay absentee voting board meetings.

    Asheville, most-populous city in western North Carolina at nearly 100,000, and the surrounding North Carolina continue to be largely stranded from the rest of the nation as bridges, roads and highways were rendered impassable. As the meeting commenced at 4 p.m., DriveNC.org reported 432 road closures statewide because of Helene.

    The counties allowed to delay the meetings include all those under federal disaster declarations. Many are without power, cell service, or water.

    “We have been able to reach out to the affected counties, and we know that 14 of the 22 counties that we are in contact with are indicating that they are closed at this time today, and we anticipate several more days of closure,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the board.

    Helene, a Category 4 hurricane when it hit the Big Bend of Florida on Thursday night, is forecast to leave behind more than $100 billon in damage and economic loss throughout multiple states.

    “This is a difficult situation for most of our state,” said Chairman Alan Hirsch.

    The absentee voting board meetings were meant to be held every Tuesday, beginning on Oct. 1. In these meetings, county election boards review absentee ballots to determine whether they are eligible for counting.

    “What we’re recommending is for the board, under its emergency authority, to provide flexibility for those county boards to continue to have those meetings, but to reschedule them as needed,” said Paul Cox, general counsel for the board.

    The board all voiced their support for the measure and their concerns for the counties affected. And, even as western North Carolina rebuilds, the board promised that voting will go on.

    “As we have said many times through other hurricanes, pandemic, and natural disasters, we do not stop an election, we figure out how to proceed,” Bell said.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    One call so western North Carolina can make thousands
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Razor-thin difference in battleground state facing catastrophe
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Pharmaceutical plant, another one, chooses North Carolina
    The Center Square1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    Parts of Virginia declared federal disaster areas following Helene
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Spokane County Sheriff’s Office proposes amendment to crack down on homelessness
    The Center Square8 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Caifornia's Newsom reverses course to allow nation's first cannabis cafes
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Illinois quick hits: Hundreds arrested in sweep; Stellantis recalls Jeep hybrids after fires
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Dock strike: 'Some things will get here slower, and some of it won't get here at all'
    The Center Square4 hours ago
    East Tennessee continues to assess hurricane damage
    The Center Square2 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Youngkin calls on federal government to resolve port strike
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Louisville mayor says city will bring back mask ban after recent shooting
    The Center Square10 hours ago
    Illinois quick hits: Teachers protest for more funding; life insurance locator finds $8.5 million
    The Center Square1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    State, fed plan to transport nuclear waste through Spokane meets more opposition
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy