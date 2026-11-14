At their November meeting, the Carroll County Board of Supervisors adopted an Unclaimed Property Ordinance relating to items acquired by the Sheriff’s Office.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp, there had been no official policy prior to this because Virginia law requires the local Board of Supervisors to adopt an ordinance specifically dealing with this subject.

According to the newly adopted ordinance, unclaimed personal property is any personal property acquired by law enforcement that has been in the possession of Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for a period of more than 60 days and is not needed in any criminal prosecution, has not been claimed by its rightful owner and the State Treasurer has indicated will be declined if remitted under the Uniform Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act.

Further, the Sheriff is authorized to sell, dispose of or donate to a charitable organization any unclaimed bicycles, electric power-assisted bicycles, mopeds and electric personal assistive mobility devices that have been in the possession of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for more than 30 days.

Additionally, the Sheriff is authorized to sell to a licensed firearm dealer, retain for use by law enforcement or dispose of any unclaimed firearms that have been in the possession of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for more than 120 days.

Finally, the Sheriff is authorized to take abandoned vehicles left unattended on public property for more than 48 hours in violation of a state law or has remained for more than 48 hours on private property without the consent of the property’s owner, into custody and dispose of them in accordance with Va. Code §§ 46.2-1200 — 46.2-1207.