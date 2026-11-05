Housefire robs family of all possessions and Cavaliers clench Division title for the first time ever

My daughter seen flames coming out of a light socket. Next thing I know, the house was full of smoke. I tried to run in and get some of my stuff and I couldn’t even make it. I couldn’t make it in there one time to get nothing. - I’ve lost everything I’ve worked for my whole life.

“We knew they were explosive,” said Greer. “We wanted to keep the ball as long as we could and drive and do what we do, play the game more on our terms than their terms.” The Cavaliers set the tone from the beginning, determined not to let Power Five-recruited running back Camarion Plunkett and the rest of Martinsville’s high-powered attack hurt them.

These stories and more available in this week's Carroll News.