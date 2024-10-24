Open in App
    • The Carroll News

    Carroll County Month End Deeds of Partition and Conveyance

    By dbroyles,

    1 days ago

    This is a listing of recent Carroll County Circuit Court’s County Month End Deeds of Partition and Conveyance. The following listings were recorded on September 9, 2024 to September 17, 2024 and list record grantor, grantee, consideration (if any) and type, as space allows in this edition of The Carroll News.

    September 9:Lyon, Bruce to Mill Creek Ranch, LLC, $120,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    Burdett, Matthew J to Mill Creek Ranch, LLC, $44,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    Sanderford, Mark Vincent to Locklear, Alton; Jr, $160,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    Jahquita R. Ramsey Trust Dated to Adventure Mountain Renals, LLC, $65,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    September 10: Bass, Jeremy to Key, Mark R, $125,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    September 11:

    Vandelay Galax, LLC to S D Enterprises, LLC, $115,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    Smith, Joshua to Shaver, Don, $35,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    Dutton, Mary F; By AIF t Virinchi Investments, LLC, $100,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    September 12:Reynolds, Beverly S to Wemmering, Jeff, $25,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    Philpot, Laurence C; Trustee to Smith, Jimmy C, $212,500, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    Straley, Chevy L to Settlers Landing Gas, LLC, $5,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    Lyon, Robert Earl to Smythers, Sandra, $375,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    Busch, Rebecca to Agnew, Briana Maria, $235,500, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    September 13:Marshall, Jeffrey Lee to Palmer, Brian D, $25,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    Goad, Jerry Donalds to Ellis, Tamer Nathaniel, $83,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    September 16:Lineberry, Christopher Dwane to Carroll, Michael, $25,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    Byrne, Lawrence Dan to Shropshire, William Harvey, $275,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    September 17:Chattin, Monette Sprinkle to Jackson, Abbi, $32,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    Jackson, Stanley to Thomas, Dustin Bryce, $385,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    Smith, Troy L to Lemnah, David, $171,640, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    Dixon Construction Company to Pack, Ashley, $21,000, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

    Beidleman, Terry L; Jr to Swift, Jamie L, $68,500, Deed of Bargain and Sale.

