Virginia Unwanted Pesticide Collection Program

Virginia Cooperative Extension and Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) will be hosting an unwanted pesticide collection, Tuesday, October 29, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grover King VFW Post, 701 W. Stuart Drive in Hillsville, Virginia. Agricultural producers, licensed pesticide dealers, pest control firms, golf courses and homeowners are encouraged to bring any unwanted or outdated pesticides to the collection site. Pesticide dilutions are also acceptable.

There is no cost to owner of the pesticide to dispose of it. The collection program is funded by pesticide fees collected by VDACS. Since 1997, this pesticide collection program has collected and destroyed more than 1.8 million pounds of unwanted pesticides from across Virginia. For more information, please contact Carroll County-VCE at 276-730-3113.

Virginia Cooperative Extension is a partnership of Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and local governments. Its programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, sex (including pregnancy), gender, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, ethnicity or national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, or military status, or any other basis protected by law.