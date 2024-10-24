Open in App
    DAR gathers to honor Revolutionary War heroes

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMqKa_0wKDyqsM00

    We descendants of the heroes of the American Revolution gathered to dedicate our honored heroes.

    Cpt. John Harkrader, Pvt. Christopher Brown, Sr., Pvt. Nickolas Darter, Pvt. Daniel Etter, Pvt. George Daniel Flohr, Pvt. John Casper Rader, Sr., Pvt. Christopher Simmerman, Pvt. John Jacob Repass. Terry Blevins, President New River Valley Chapter SAR presented a certificate to Rev. Russell Mills, State President of SAR.

    Bruce Meyers, Past State President, Raleigh Nye, Lt David Cox SAR President, and Harrell Story, Lt David Cox SAR Past President attended the dedication. Monument was “dedicated by the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia 2024.”

    Etheleen Sehen, Regent Appalachian Trail Chapter NSDAR thanked SAR and brought greetings, welcomed DAR ladies and several family members of patriots being honored.

