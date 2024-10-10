North End Cemetery Tour scheduled for Oct. 20

The North End Cemetery Trust working with the Carroll County Historical Society and Cherry Orchard Theater, will offer a tour of the cemetery Sunday, October 20, 2024 beginning at 2 pm. Following a brief history of the cemetery, guests will be guided to 10 selected tombstones where individuals will be waiting to tell their story or the family story.

North End Cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in the county. Originally a Quaker cemetery behind the old Quaker Meeting House it dates back to the 1790’s, although the first recorded dates on a tombstone is in the early 1830’s. Oral history indicates that members of the Isaac Edwards family may have been among the first buried here.

Recently the Trustees of the cemetery have undertaken an improvement project cutting dead trees, up righting tombstones and other work. Much work remains to be done and volunteers as well as funds are needed.

There is no admission charge for the tour, but a donation box will be provided.

For additional information, contact the Carroll County Historical Society at 276-728-4113.

Recently, the Carroll County Historical Society celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Historic Carroll County Courthouse and a program was given on the person who planned and helped build the structure, Col. Ira B. Coltrane. He is buried in the North End Cemetery, as are several others mentioned as part of the historic ceremony. Former Carroll County Supervisors Joseph S. Tipton, James M. Hylton, and William C. Thornton are all buried there as well, with many other prominent locals.

All money raised will go to the North End Cemetery Fund.

The North End Cemetery was originally a Quaker cemetery behind the old Quaker Meeting House and dates back to about 1795. The Meeting House was a log structure that has been gone for over 200 years. However, the old foundations were visible as late as the 1920’s.

The Meeting House was built on the property of Lewis Harlin and was located at the junction of what was then the Dugspur Road (now Beaver Dam) and the Ward’s Gap Road (now US-52). It wasn’t used long by the Quakers before they abandoned it and moved on north and west. However, the cemetery was maintained and used by later non-Quakers. It was believed at one time that it was on the property of the man that Hillsville was named for; James Hill (1750-1817) since he is buried in the cemetery.

However, Hill was not a Quaker, though he is buried there and his land was a bit further west. Most of Hill’s family moved away to Indiana and Illinois. One son that we know of stayed here.

The Quakers who settled here officially were from the New Garden Meeting in Guilford County, NC although some later ones came from the Westfield Meeting in Surry County, near present day Mount Airy. After arriving here, they changed the name to the Mount Pleasant Meeting.

Hillsville did not become “Hillsville” until about 1832. The settlement was originally called Cranberry Plains due to the wild cranberry bogs that grew in the meadow across Route 58 in front of Carroll County High School. The original settlement that became Hillsville was where the Southern States Store is located.

In 1842, Hillsville became Carrollton, named after the county’s founder, John Carroll. However, the name was not popular and in 1846, a petition was sent to the Legislature to change the name back to Hillsville and the request was granted.

Traditionally, Quakers did not place headstones on burial sites, because they thought them to be too showy or worldly. However, some stones were placed on graves later; in 1888 markers were allowed that were no more than six inches above ground. Later Quakers, believing this to be too showy, buried these stones. Consequently, few marked Quaker gravesites can be identified in the North End Cemetery.