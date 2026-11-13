Image: BuzzBallz

Thanksgiving: the turkey arrives, golden and proud — except it’s wearing fabric feathers, a little beak, and orange feet, and it’s filled with ready-to-drink cocktail. That’s the Friendsgiving Turkey Boulder from BuzzBallz, and it is exactly as absurd and oddly inspired as it sounds. Holiday entertaining has quietly become performance art, and BuzzBallz just submitted its final project.

What You’re Actually Buying

A three-liter cocktail dressed for the occasion — this is not a drill.

For the uninitiated: BuzzBallz Boulders are ready-to-drink cocktails the size of a small child’s backpack — three full liters of festive fuel. The Boulders Holiday Collection adds two reusable fabric costumes to that equation. The Friendsgiving Turkey comes complete with wings, feathers, a beak, and orange feet. The Holiday Nutcracker leans hard into 1990s maximalist décor — think department store window display, but make it booze. Each bundle pairs the costume with a Strawberry ‘Rita Boulder and ships for $29.99 plus $5.

Here’s what matters logistically:

Two designs: Friendsgiving Turkey and Holiday Nutcracker

and Each bundle includes a Strawberry ‘Rita Boulder (3L) and one chosen costume

$29.99 per bundle plus $5 shipping; available online only

per bundle plus $5 shipping; available online only Two drops: November 10 and November 17 at 1 p.m. Eastern

Only 40 units per design — 80 total

The Drop-Culture Holiday Party

BuzzBallz is running a sneaker-drop playbook on a Friendsgiving centerpiece — timed releases, scarcity, and all.

Scarcity. Timed online releases. Direct-to-consumer only. The mechanics here mirror how limited streetwear drops generate urgency — applied, in this case, to a cocktail dressed as a nutcracker. The costumes are reusable across any Boulder flavor, which means the brand is betting you’ll want this turkey back on the table next November too.

This isn’t a one-off stunt. BuzzBallz has previous form with novelty merchandising, including cocktail-inspired handbags. According to the brand’s launch announcement, the costumes are designed to turn the Boulder into a holiday centerpiece — positioning a shared beverage container as participatory party décor.

That framing lands in the current moment. Holiday tables double as content backdrops, and a three-liter cocktail dressed as a nutcracker is exactly the kind of object that gets photographed before it gets opened. As a White Elephant gift, it occupies rare territory: genuinely surprising and immediately functional.

The Honest Bottom Line

Forty units per design means this window closes fast — plan accordingly.

For anyone whose holiday table doubles as content, the November 10 drop at 1 p.m. Eastern is the deadline that matters. With only 40 units of each design available, inventory won’t linger. A second chance arrives November 17 — same time, same limited stakes.