Image: Forbes

Nicole Kidman recently posted photographs from a Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection sailing around Iceland aboard Evrima, reportedly traveling with her sister Antonia. She described Iceland as “a beautiful country” and the voyage as a “trip of a lifetime,” according to Travel + Leisure. The same five-night Reykjavík round-trip departs Aug. 20, 2027, with fares starting at $9,800 per person, per Travel + Leisure—subject to suite category, availability, and booking conditions.

298 Guests, Multiple Dining Venues, One Aft Marina

Evrima sits in a deliberate sweet spot: intimate enough for personalized service, substantial enough to deliver a Ritz-Carlton spa, fitness studio, and multiple onboard dining venues.

The ship carries 298 guests across 149 suites. The culinary standout is S.E.A., a contemporary European tasting menu associated with Sven Elverfeld—chef of the three-Michelin-starred Aqua at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg. Note that the S.E.A. experience may require a reservation and could carry a surcharge; it is worth confirming with the operator before you board.

Key facts at a glance:

Departs Aug. 20, 2027, round-trip from Reykjavík

Ports: Grundarfjörður, Ísafjörður, Akureyri; one sea day back

Itinerary crosses the Arctic Circle

Starting fare: $9,800 per person (Travel + Leisure); varies by suite and availability

Embarkation is near Hafnarfjörður, south of Reykjavík, putting the Blue Lagoon and Iceland’s Golden Circle within reach before you board. From there, the route moves west to Grundarfjörður—a fishing village framed by Mount Kirkjufell.

Jules Verne planted this volcanic terrain at the opening of Journey to the Center of the Earth, and the landscape still earns the drama. Shore excursions reportedly include hikes across moss-covered lava fields and visits to Vatnshellir Cave inside Snæfellsjökull National Park. The area is also home to puffins and kittiwakes along the coastal cliffs.

Ísafjörður in the Westfjords opens up hiking, kayaking, and bird-watching through the fjords. Akureyri, the northern port, offers an old town with cafés and boutiques. August sailings may catch the northern lights—emphasis firmly on “may.” Darkness and weather remain uncontrollable variables.

The Part Where the Dream Gets Practical

$9,800 is the entry point, not the final number—but what the itinerary delivers is specific.

Suite category, inclusions, taxes, and availability all move that figure. What the sailing consistently offers: five nights, an Arctic Circle crossing, and a tasting menu designed by a three-Michelin-starred chef, with Iceland’s volcanic coastline as the backdrop.

Iceland isn’t going anywhere. August 20, 2027 is a fixed point. If the itinerary matches your appetite—literally and otherwise—the sailing is listed for booking through the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.