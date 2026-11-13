Image: Trey Dillon/Airbnb

Somewhere in the wooded outskirts of Tyler, Texas — the self-styled Rose Capital of America — past pine trees and quiet roads, sits a two-story structure that looks exactly like a breakfast cereal box. That’s Cereal Stays, the creation of Tyler designer Trey Dillon, whose concept was selected for Airbnb’s OMG! Fund, a program that backs unconventional accommodations. The property sits on roughly 2.5 acres of private woodland and has drawn a reported five-star average across its early user reviews. This place knows exactly what it is.

The Details Are Exactly as Committed as You’d Hope

From a 22-foot tile mosaic to a stocked cereal bar beneath a 120-inch projector screen, the interior doesn’t flinch.

Inside, the theme commits without apology. A 22-foot tile mosaic anchors the space, cereal-inspired ceiling light displays run overhead, and the centerpiece — a fully stocked cereal bar paired with a 120-inch projector screen — turns breakfast into a movie event. This is childhood nostalgia repackaged as architecture, the same cultural impulse that makes adults spend serious money on Pokémon cards or queue at 6 a.m. for a sneaker drop. Familiarity, transformed into an experience worth traveling for.

Eight-foot cereal-bowl hammock among the pines

Milk-carton sauna

Spilled-milk patio

Fire pit with outdoor dining and lounge seating

Sleeps up to four guests: king bed plus additional sleeping options

Worth the Drive to Tyler?

If you book travel for the story, the answer is yes — but come prepared.

One practical note: Tyler’s attractions sit roughly 25–30 minutes away, according to one reported guest review, which noted the distance from most things to do in the city. Cereal Stays is a woodland retreat, not a city-center hotel. Bring groceries, plan meals in advance, or simply don’t leave — the on-site amenities make staying put a genuinely reasonable choice.

The property is bookable through Airbnb, where it carries a reported five-star rating. Rates vary by date. Reserve early; a cereal-box home in the East Texas pines doesn’t stay open long.