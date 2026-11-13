Image: Roger Velazquez/Visit Galveston

A MoonPie hits your kid in the chest at a Mobile parade, and suddenly Mardi Gras makes complete sense. Mobile has been throwing them since 1703 — a tradition that predates New Orleans’ own Carnival history by years. That is not trivia. That is a genuinely compelling reason to look beyond Louisiana when planning a family Carnival trip in 2027.

Mobile’s season runs January 22 through February 9, with 40-plus parades rolling through downtown and the surrounding area, featuring masked mystic societies, marching bands, beads, trinkets, and the city’s signature MoonPie throws. Joe Cain Day, observed on the Sunday before Fat Tuesday, honors the figure credited with reviving Mobile’s Carnival after the Civil War through a costumed People’s Parade that remains one of the season’s most beloved traditions. The Mobile Carnival Museum, housed in a restored historic mansion with an interactive float area, anchors the history side of any family itinerary before the floats start rolling.

Galveston runs January 29 through February 9, with 25-plus parades and themed events along the Seawall and through Historic Downtown. Family Gras lands on February 7 — free, daytime, and lively by design. The Barkus & Meoux pet parade brings costumed animals and a pre-parade costume contest. The Mardi Gras! Firefighters Children’s Parade is part of the same program. A street circus featuring aerialists, sword performers, and fire acts rounds out the day. This is not a quiet afternoon.

Practical Details Worth Writing Down

Dates, costs, and logistics vary by destination, so confirm everything with official tourism sites before you travel.

Mobile: January 22–February 9, 2027; signature throw is the MoonPie; full parade schedule at mobile.org

January 22–February 9, 2027; signature throw is the MoonPie; full parade schedule at mobile.org Galveston Family Gras: Family Gras lands on February 7, free admission; pet parade and children’s parade are daytime events; mardigrasgalveston.com

Family Gras lands on February 7, free admission; pet parade and children’s parade are daytime events; mardigrasgalveston.com Jefferson Parish Family Gras: January 29–30, free general admission at Mardi Gras Plaza, Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie

January 29–30, free general admission at Mardi Gras Plaza, Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie Jefferson Parish BMW Royal Pass: $125 plus fees and tax for premium access; visitjeffersonparish.com

$125 plus fees and tax for premium access; visitjeffersonparish.com Confirm all routes, parking, and event times with official tourism sites before traveling — schedules can and do change

Food Is the Real Throw

Each city offers a distinct edible entry point into Carnival culture, making food one of the most accessible ways for families and multigenerational groups to connect with local tradition.

Jefferson Parish sits just west of New Orleans and runs a free festival that includes outdoor concerts, a kids’ area for children 12 and under, and parade viewing along the Krewe of Excalibur and MadHatters route. Rhythm on the Route, a marching-band competition featuring middle and high school musicians, adds another layer of local color. King cake and Louisiana specialties from local vendors give the culinary side of the trip real substance.

Each city offers a distinct edible entry point into Carnival culture:

MoonPies and king cake in Mobile

Gulf Coast seafood in Galveston

Cajun and Creole dishes alongside king cake in Jefferson Parish

Catching something thrown from a float, tasting something local, explaining the history to a kid who now has sugar on their face — that is what participation looks like at these festivals.

Many signature family events across all three destinations are free and run during daylight hours, with programming built around active participation rather than passive spectatorship. Check official tourism sites for confirmed 2027 schedules, then arrive early, bring a bag for throws, and come ready to eat.