Japan Is Scrapping the Shopping Perk Americans Loved – What to Know

Image: Flickr - Adam Reeder

Starting November 1, 2026, the passport-at-the-register ritual is gone — replaced by a pay-now, prove-it-later refund system that plays out at the airport security Customs procedure area, not the checkout counter.

Picture the counter at a Kyoto knife shop: a hand-forged santoku, a bottle of regional sake, your passport already halfway out of your pocket. The cashier rings it up — full price. No exemption. No discount at the register. That moment of confusion is coming for a lot of travelers, and knowing it’s coming is the difference between getting your money back and forfeiting it at the airport.

Japan’s National Tax Agency is replacing the upfront tax exemption with a refund-after-departure model. Effective November 1, 2026 — no transition period, no overlap — visitors pay the full consumption-tax-inclusive price at the store, then reclaim that tax only after Japan Customs confirms the goods are physically leaving the country.

Pay First, Prove It Later – Here’s How the New System Works

The mechanics are straightforward, but the sequencing at the airport is where most travelers will stumble.

Complete the tax-free transaction paperwork at the store. The minimum spend is ¥5,000 before tax, at one store, in a single day — a receipt that hits ¥5,000 including tax falls short of the threshold. Purchased goods must leave Japan with you, unconsumed and available for inspection. Opened sake, gifted lacquerware, snacks eaten on the train back to Tokyo — consumed or transferred goods may not qualify for the refund. The refund arrives afterward through the method registered with the retailer: credit card, bank transfer, or payment app, depending on what that retailer or refund operator offers.

Before checking a single bag at the airport:

Complete the Customs kiosk procedure or Visit Japan Web process before airline check-in or baggage drop. Goods already inside checked bags cannot be inspected, and according to Japan Customs guidance, “the refund may not be available.”

If goods from a tax-free transaction are missing at the kiosk, Customs may be unable to confirm that transaction — bring everything.

Confirm the refund method, timeline, and any service fee with each retailer at the point of sale, as these vary by store.

Allow extra time at the airport, since Customs kiosks and inspection areas can become congested during busy travel periods.

Hold all receipts until every refund has cleared.

The airport sequence is simple once you know it: scan your passport at the kiosk and receive either a green result — procedure complete — or a red result, which means proceeding to the designated Customs inspection area with your goods. The Visit Japan Web digital option is available at Narita, Haneda, Kansai, Fukuoka, Naha, New Chitose, and Chubu Centrair airports. Set it up before reaching Customs.

The trap most travelers walk into is checking bags first, out of habit. That instinct now costs the refund. The kiosk comes before the airline counter — Japan Customs is explicit on this point. The 90-day departure window, counted from the day after purchase, gives multi-city itinerary travelers some flexibility, but the goods still need to be available for presentation and export at the kiosk.

Japan’s National Tax Agency describes the reform as a direct response to misuse of the previous system. The savings remain real — Japan’s standard consumption tax rate is 10%, with a reduced 8% rate applying to certain goods, so on a serious shopping day the refund is worth pursuing carefully.

The Bottom Line Before You Book That Knife-Shopping Day Trip

The refund is still worth chasing — but only if you treat the airport procedure as part of the purchase itself.

For fragile ceramics or high-value culinary finds, ask the retailer whether direct shipping qualifies for separate export-based tax treatment. Know the sequence, keep your goods available for inspection, and build in extra time before departure.