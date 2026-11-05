4 New Orleans Places Where You Watch People Actually Make Things

Image: The Call Of

A gallery shows finished work. A studio shows the hands. These four let visitors stand close enough to watch someone build, blow, pour, or distill something while they are doing it.

1. Mardi Gras World — Riverfront

Image: Trip Advisor

The warehouse at 1380 Port of New Orleans Place is a working float den for Kern Studios, which builds parades for 18 krewes a year including Rex and Zulu. Nothing pauses for the tour. Sculptors and painters keep working on half-finished figures while groups walk through, and a Condé Nast Traveler writer described the effect as being let in on a secret.

The guided tour runs about an hour through props, sculptures, and floats stacked to the ceiling, with a taste of king cake and the chance to try on Carnival costumes. Groups can book mask-making or mini float build sessions as team activities. Doors open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with first admission at 9:30 and last at 4:30. Adult tickets run around $29.95. A free shuttle picks up from select hotels at (504) 361-7821.

2. New Orleans GlassWorks & Printmaking Studio — Arts District

Image: New Orleans School of Glassworks, Inc.

Twenty-five thousand square feet in a restored 1800s brick building at 727 Magazine Street make this the South’s largest working artist studio open to the public. Admission is free and the free daily glassblowing demonstrations are the reason to come, running as the schedule permits.

The facility covers far more than glass: a contemporary glassblowing arena, glass casting, scientific torchworking, welding and metal sculpture, stained glass, printmaking, paper marbling, pop-up book engineering, and bookbinding. Two-hour hands-on classes let visitors try Venetian glassblowing, torchwork, jewelry, sugar blowing, or copper enameling. Extended courses run over consecutive evenings. A front-room gallery sells work by resident instructors and visiting artists. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., closed Sundays, with Monday through Friday hours in summer. Phone is (504) 529-7279.

3. Aunt Sally’s Pralines — French Quarter

Image: Aunt Sally’s Pralines

Pralines have been made here for more than ninety years and the candy makers work in the open, pulling copper kettles off the heat and spooning rounds onto marble. The sugar work happens on a schedule tied to production, not to visitors, so timing matters more than it does at a museum.

Free samples come with the territory. The operation runs kosher certified and offers several praline styles including a creamy version with a longer shelf life. Confirm current tour availability before building a visit around it, since the structured behind-the-scenes tour has not always run continuously. The retail floor itself gives a clear view of the work on most days.

4. The Sazerac House — Canal Street

Image: The Sazerac House

A custom 500-gallon still built in Kentucky sits behind two stories of glass facing Canal Street at 101 Magazine, producing roughly one barrel of Sazerac Rye a day. Visitors watch the distillers work, and the whiskey ships to Buffalo Trace for aging.

Peychaud’s Bitters are bottled on site from the recipe Antoine Peychaud passed down more than 150 years ago, and the bottling line is part of the tour. A rum-aging room rounds out the production floor. Admission, guided tours, and tastings are all free, though everyone must be of legal drinking age to enter. A paid Meet the Distiller experience adds a private tour of the distillery and historic apothecary with a guided tasting. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last tour at 4:45. Phone is (504) 910-0100.