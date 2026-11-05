Buc-ee's Breaks Ground in Lafayette – But Don't Plan Your Road Trip Just Yet

Image: Flickr - Laura Eulalia Silva

Every Gulf Coast road tripper knows the feeling: somewhere on I-10, Texas fading in the rearview, Florida still hours away, Louisiana offering little more than a gas station that smells like regret. That changes — eventually. Buc-ee’s breaks ground in Lafayette on Nov. 9, 2026, at the northeast corner of Louisiana Avenue and Interstate 10. This is a shovel-in-the-ground ceremony, not a ribbon-cutting. Based on available reporting, the store is projected to open in early 2028 — a date that has already shifted more than once.

Image: Wikimedia Commons

What’s Actually Getting Built Here

A 74,000-square-foot travel center with roughly 120 fueling positions is headed to that Lafayette corner — and the details are worth knowing before the hype takes over.

Here’s what the announced project includes:

Approximately 74,000 square feet of building space; roughly 120 fueling positions at I-10 and Louisiana Avenue

of building space; roughly at I-10 and Louisiana Avenue Expected food lineup: Texas-style barbecue, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, homemade fudge, jerky, and fresh pastries

At least 200 full-time jobs ; starting pay above Louisiana’s minimum wage; full benefits, a 6% matching 401(k), and three weeks of paid vacation

; starting pay above Louisiana’s minimum wage; full benefits, a 6% matching 401(k), and three weeks of paid vacation An estimated $82 million total investment, including roughly $12.5 million earmarked for public infrastructure improvements around Louisiana Avenue — a separate figure from the $72.05 million building-permit valuation reported locally

total investment, including roughly $12.5 million earmarked for public infrastructure improvements around Louisiana Avenue — a separate figure from the $72.05 million building-permit valuation reported locally Lafayette is the second Louisiana location planned; a Ruston store, projected for mid-2027, may open first

More Than a Gas Station, Less Than a Theme Park

Buc-ee’s has built a genuinely devoted following by occupying a niche that no other roadside brand quite fills — part barbecue destination, part retail spectacle, all fuel stop.

The chain sits somewhere between a Texas barbecue joint and a wholesale club that decided to sell gasoline. Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s director of real estate and development, captured the concept plainly: “From Texas to Florida, Buc-ee’s is the perfect place to stop for clean restrooms and great BBQ, over and over again,” he said, according to CSP Daily News.

The 200-plus jobs carry weight beyond the headcount. The benefits package — full coverage, retirement matching, three weeks of paid vacation — represents a meaningful commitment for a travel-center operation of this scale.

When, Exactly, Is Anyone’s Guess

The opening timeline has shifted repeatedly, and Louisiana road trippers should plan accordingly.

Early projections targeted the 2025 holiday season. Then estimates moved to July 2027. Current project reporting points toward early 2028 — though that date remains a projection, not a confirmed opening. Ruston, with a mid-2027 target, may well become Louisiana’s first operating Buc-ee’s. Beyond Louisiana, the chain’s pipeline extends through 2031, with locations planned across Kansas City, Mebane, Ocala, and Hardeeville, among others.

The groundbreaking on Nov. 9, 2026, is real. The construction that follows will be real. For now, Louisiana road trippers will be watching that Lafayette corner from the highway — and when those kolaches finally arrive on the I-10 corridor, the wait will have been a long time coming.