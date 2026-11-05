Breeze Airways Launches New Routes to Fill the Gap Spirit Airlines Left

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When Spirit Airlines ceased all operations on May 2, 2026 — canceling every flight in an orderly wind-down after rescue negotiations collapsed — travelers at smaller regional airports were left scrambling for nonstop alternatives. Breeze Airways, the carrier founded by JetBlue co-founder David Neeleman, is moving into that gap. Routes spanning Jamaica, Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and domestic coastal markets are now on the announced schedule, with the earliest service reportedly set to begin December 16.

Western Pennsylvania and the Carolinas Get Nonstop Relief

Breeze’s latest domestic additions give regional travelers direct access to beach and coastal destinations without routing through a major hub.

If you’re flying out of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the nonstop options have historically been thin. Breeze is scheduled to change that with the following new routes:

Latrobe to Myrtle Beach: beginning Feb. 9, 2027

Latrobe to Orlando: beginning May 26, 2027

Myrtle Beach to Boston: launching May 4, 2027

Rather than funneling passengers through congested hubs, Breeze often emphasizes nonstop links between smaller markets — a model that trims the layover time regional travelers know too well. Breeze is reportedly the only nonstop carrier on the Latrobe routes, though that should be verified against final airport security schedules before booking.

Buffalo Gets Three Routes, Including One Frontier Is Reportedly Vacating

Western New York travelers are set to gain direct connections to Southern coastal cities starting summer 2027.

Buffalo Niagara to Raleigh-Durham: June 29, 2027 — positioned to serve the market Frontier is reportedly leaving

Buffalo to Myrtle Beach: July 1, 2027

Buffalo to Charleston: July 2, 2027

Breeze is reportedly the sole nonstop operator on the Myrtle Beach and Charleston routes from Buffalo. Treat that as unconfirmed until final airport schedules are published.

Tampa’s Winter Calendar Just Got a Caribbean Upgrade

Four new international routes out of Tampa arrive in time for peak winter travel demand.

By December, Tampa travelers will reportedly have four new international options:

St. Thomas: launching Dec. 16, 2026

Montego Bay: launching Dec. 19, 2026 — timed for the winter demand surge that fills Caribbean resorts from December through March

Cancún: launching Dec. 19, 2026

Santo Domingo: launching June 18, 2027

Breeze already serves Punta Cana, Nassau and San José, so these announced routes build on an established Caribbean and Central American presence rather than representing a first attempt in the region.

Breeze spokesperson or airport authority statement on the expansion — confirm before publication

Spirit’s Collapse Created a Scramble. Breeze Is Playing Its Hand.

Spirit’s shutdown opened leisure routes and demand that point-to-point carriers like Breeze are well-placed to absorb.

Spirit’s shutdown left routes and leisure-travel demand up for grabs. Breeze’s strategy of connecting underserved city pairs that hub-focused carriers tend to overlook positions it to absorb the kind of beach-and-resort traffic Spirit once carried — particularly at regional airports where travelers have few nonstop choices. Readers comparing options may also want to review how free flight perks at other carriers have shifted before committing to a new airline.

Verify operating days, seasonal schedules, baggage policies and entry requirements before booking. These remain announced plans, and schedules can change before launch. The earliest reported start date — December 16 — gives travelers a concrete milestone to watch.