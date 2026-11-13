The blonde mohawks are back for the Warriors as they take on the Minnesota AA State Tournament again in 2026. The Warriors faced off against the Cannon Falls Bombers on Thurs. Nov. 12, in Rochester at Mayo High School for the quarterfinal round of the state tournament. The Warriors wasted no time and scored 41 unanswered points before Cannon Falls got on the board. The Warriors cruised to a win to advance to the State Semifinal round by a score of 63-12 by the end of regulation.

The setting for the quarter finals matchup was Rochester Mayo High School’s Whitney Stadium on a cold, brisk night on the 12th. The Warriors energy was high going into the game, and they wasted no time as Coby Hammell (No. 18) secured a deep pass from Grant King (No.3) to set up a 9-yard touchdown run by King for the first score of the game 45 seconds in and a 7-0 lead early.

Caledonia’s defense was lights out for most of the first half, and adapted well to Cannon Falls’ misdirection offense. The next score came at 6:24 off of an 11-yard run by Bodie Knutson (No. 34) to make it 14-0. Knutson struck again a mere two minutes later with a 27-yard run, and to close out the 1st quarter, Coby Hammell reeled in an 8-yard pass from King for another score with 1:45 left in the 1st to make it 28-0.

The second quarter started with a safety by the Warriors as the Bombers tried to punt in their own endzone, but an errant snap allowed the Warriors two more points. Less than 30 seconds after that, Grant King connected with Liam Kupietz (No. 19) on a 27-yard pass in the middle of the endzone for another score to make it 37-0. The last score for the Warriors was at 8:01 as Tyson Ginther(No. 8) scored on a 26-yard catch and run. Despite a missed field goal, the Warriors were up 43-0 in two quarters of play.

Cannon Falls manufactured a touchdown with 3 minutes left in the 1st, but could not convert the 2-point conversion. They threatened to score again at the end of the half, but a forced fumble by the Warriors stopped that drive as the clock expired to end the half. The score stood 43-6 at the end of the half, as the Warriors scored an impressive 28 points in the 1st quarter, followed by 15 in the 2nd quarter.

Caledonia piled it on in the 2nd half, with rushing touchdowns from both Hauser and Knutson once more. Hauser scored on a 10-yard run with 3:21 left on the clock in the 3rd, while Knutson tacked on one more touchdown with a big 52-yard run with 2 seconds left in the third to make it 57-6.

Cannon Falls scored once more in the 4th during garbage time but failed on the two point conversion to make it 57-12. Hauser scored the Warriors final score of the game on a 59-yard sprint through the defenders at the 4 minute mark to make it 63-12 and sealing the win for the Warriors.

Grant King had a big game going 7 for 11 for 183 yards with three touchdowns, one interception, and a 108.9 rating. King also rushed for a touchdown as well. Hauser and Knutson rushed for 242 yards total, with Hauser rushing for 84 yards on 5 attempts and 3 touchdowns while Knutson had 158 yards on 9 attempts and 3 touchdowns.

The receiving game was busy as well, as Hammell led the group with 3 catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. Kupietz had two catches for 34 yards and a touchdown as well.

Defensively, Cooper Allen (No. 52) and Tyson Ginther (No. 8) had 13 tackles each, while Knutson and Max Schmitz (No. 67) both recorded a sack. Jayven Ross (No. 43) had the lone interception for the Warriors. Sean Walling (No. 25) was 7 of 9 on extra points on the night as well.

Talking to Coach Carl Fruechte after the game, Coach Carl thanked and appreciated the fans who came out to brave the cold, the parents, and the community for supporting the team as they always do.

The Warriors advance to the State Semifinal on Friday, Nov. 20, to face off against Hawley High School at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Good luck to the Warriors in the AA Semifinals!