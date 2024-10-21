Open in App
    Granville Briefs

    By Amanda Dixon,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFyoQ_0wGArpfb00

    Hispanic Heritage Event

    A Hispanic Heritage event will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Oct 25 at Tru Soul at 1594 NC Hwy 56, Creedmoor. A $3.00 donation is requested. For more information contact Ed Sosa (321) 284-7064.

    Falls Lake Academy’s Fall Festival

    Falls Lake Academy is looking for vendors and crafters for its fall festival. The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the academy. For more information call (919) 691-5850 or email: fallslakeacademypta@gmail.com .

    Campfire and Movie Night

    The Town of Butner will host a campfire and movie night beginning at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Gazebo Park, 416 Central Ave. The free event will have a campfire to make s’mores and Hocus Pocus 2 will be shown. Please bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfortable seating.

    In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Soldiers Memorial Sports Arena at 416 24th Street in Butner.

    Harvest Day

    Banks Methodist Church at 2632 Highway 96 will hold a harvest day event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 26. There will crafts, vendors, breakfast and lunch foods available. Proceeds go to missions.

    Fall Festival

    Pleasant Grove Baptist Church will host its fall festival from 5 until 7 p.m. on Oct. 27. The festival will have trunk or treat, candy, free hot dog supper, and more. Fore more information visit pgbccreedmoor.org

    Scholarship Program

    True Faith Fellowship Baptist Church will have a scholarship program at 3 p.m. on October 27. The scholarships will support college students. The church address is 1687 WB Clark Rd. Creedmoor.

    Bright Lights Show Choir Camp

    Register now at for an afternoon of singing and dancing culminating in a performance with the South Granville High School Chorus during the Fall concert.

    The show choir camp is open and limited to 30 G.C. Hawley seventh and eighth grade students and will be held  from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the SGHS Auditorium. The camp cost is $30 per participant and includes a camp t-shirt, two complimentary tickets (general admission) to the Fall concert an supper provided night of Fall concert. To register go to tinyurl.com/yzdn7aeb or contact SGHS Chorus Teacher Jenny Hobgood at hobgoodj@gcs.k12.nc.us .

    Trunk or Treat

    Helena Methodist Church at 290 Helena Moriah Rd., Timberlake will host Trunk or Treat on Thursday, October 31 from 5:00 – 7:00PM in the church parking lot. In case of rain, this event will be held inside the church facilities.

    Trick or Treat on Main Street

    The Creedmoor Police Department, Creedmoor Parks and Recreation and downtown merchants will host Trick or Treat on Main Street, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Track and Treat

    Butner Public Safety will host its first Track and Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Butner Athletic Park. BPS said the event is an opportunity for the community to trick or treat around the park.

    Businesses, nonprofits, and community groups interested in participating by setting up a table, please contact Emily Means at 919-575-6561, Ext 108, or via email at emily.means@butnerps.org .

    Mission Market

    A Mission Market will be held at Helena Methodist Church at 290 Helena Moriah Rd, Timberlake, from 9 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sat., November 2 in the church fellowship hall. The event features homemade baked goods;  homemade crafts (tin, wood, fabric, glass, crocheted items); seasonal home décor;  vintage items;  as well as soup, dip and cookie mixes, indoor plants as well as chopped BBQ pork. All proceeds from the Mission Market benefit Indian Mobile Mission as well as other local missions and ministries of Helena Methodist Church.

    Election Prayer Vigil

    Helena Methodist Church in Timberlake NC will host an Election Prayer Vigil from 3 until 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 in the church sanctuary at 290 Helena-Moriah Rd. The community is invited to come to the church during this time to pray for the election of local, state and national leaders.

    Quilt Raffle

    The Quilting Club at the South Granville Senior Center will be raffling off a handmade quilt on Thursday, November 14. This quilt measures approximately 52 inches by 52 inches. Proceeds from the raffle will go toward purchasing materials for future quilts, which will be donated to local cancer centers. Raffle tickets are one dollar each or six tickets for five dollars and may be purchased in person at the South Granville Senior Center at 114 Douglas Drive, Creedmoor.

