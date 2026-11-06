ABC30, Heartland Compass among recipients of inaugural Philanthropy Excellence Awards

A family tradition of giving that has spanned generations earned the Greg and Karen Musson family the inaugural Heart of the Valley Award as The Business Journal recognized five recipients during its first Philanthropy Excellence Awards on Thursday.

The event drew 180 attendees to Pardini’s Catering & Banquets in Fresno, bringing together business leaders, nonprofit organizations and community members to celebrate philanthropy and its impact throughout the Central Valley.

The awards recognized contributions to youth development, health care, hunger relief, workforce assistance and other community needs.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer attended the ceremony, thanking the honorees for their commitment to helping others.

“Your generosity, your volunteerism is contagious,” Dyer said. “You inspire other folks in this community to do just like you do, and that is to dedicate and sacrifice your life for the betterment of others.”

Musson family receives Heart of the Valley Award

For Christina Musson, philanthropy was part of growing up.

She recalled spending summer Wednesdays signing checks while her mother, Karen, read letters from individuals and organizations seeking donations.

Christina remembered asking her mother why their family gave.

“It’s better to give than to receive. When our community benefits, we benefit too,” Karen told her.

That philosophy helped shape a family legacy that earned the Greg and Karen Musson family the inaugural Heart of the Valley Award, recognizing generations of philanthropy and community involvement.

The family’s tradition of giving traces back to Gar Tootelian and Esther Bedoian Tootelian, who founded GAR in 1949.

Their contributions included support for emergency-room services in Clovis, where a fundraising effort generated $1.65 million in 45 days following a $500,000 pledge.

For Greg Musson, helping families facing financial hardship carries personal meaning.

Growing up in a family of six, stretching the household budget was part of everyday life. He recalled that when tuna fish casserole appeared on the dinner table, money was running short. The casserole would last five days.

That understanding helped shape the family’s involvement in fighting hunger.

“We’ve helped a lot of families have a fresh salad, or some meat, and certainly a lot of fruits and vegetables,” Greg said. “The whole concept here is to stretch a dollar, and nobody stretches a dollar like the food bank.”

Thirteen years ago, Christina and KMJ 580 AM helped launch the Feeding Families Fund Drive, which has raised $5 million to support food bank services across Fresno, Kings, Kern and Madera counties, according to Karen Musson.

The annual initiative has raised as much as $500,000 in a single day.

During her acceptance remarks, Karen recognized the farming community and previous generations of her family for making their philanthropy possible.

“Our small communities are so important to the legacy of what California is,” she said.

Christina hopes the family’s experiences encourage others to contribute.

“I hope people can look at our story, feel inspired by that and give back and help, or at least think that it’s possible,” she said.

ABC30 News receives Community Champion Award

ABC30 News/KFSN-TV received the Community Champion Award, recognizing a business whose resources and community partnerships have made a difference beyond its regular operations.

Under President and General Manager Martin Ortiz, the station has supported initiatives addressing hunger, youth needs and the fentanyl crisis.

Its five-year “Killer High” documentary series earned a 2026 NAB Leadership Foundation Service to Community Award and a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

ABC30 has also helped raise more than $100,000 for the Central California Food Bank and supported food drives providing the equivalent of 800,000 meals.

“We just love giving back to this community,” Ortiz said, noting the station recently celebrated its 70th anniversary.

He described the station’s community involvement as a way of paying forward the support it receives from viewers.

Heartland Compass recognized for Rising Impact

Heartland Compass received the Rising Impact Award, recognizing an emerging nonprofit demonstrating growth and the potential for lasting community impact.

Launched in 2023, the organization connects frontline workers with bilingual housing, financial, health, legal and crisis support through employer partnerships.

Its client base grew from 76 in 2023 to 405 in 2025, while nearly 4,600 workers across 11 partner employers have access to services.

The organization has also provided $146,322 in direct financial assistance.

CEO Kendra Devejian credited the employers who helped launch the initiative.

“These were employers that just cared about their employees and wanted to make an investment in them,” Devejian said.

She emphasized that employees receiving assistance are reminded their employers are helping make the services possible.

Jason Hannold named Nonprofit Leader of the Year

Jason Hannold, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County, received the Nonprofit Leader of the Year Award for his leadership and efforts to expand youth opportunities.

The organization serves more than 3,600 children and teens annually across 14 locations.

Under Hannold’s leadership, school district partnerships have extended programming to more than 1,000 additional children.

He also helped secure a $7 million investment from POM Wonderful for a new clubhouse in Del Rey.

“You don’t get into this work for the recognition. You get into it for the kids, first and foremost,” Hannold said during his acceptance remarks.

Make-A-Wish named Nonprofit of the Year

Make-A-Wish Northeastern & Central California received the Nonprofit of the Year Award, along with a $5,000 donation from Community West Bank, the event’s Moment of Impact sponsor.

The organization, which grants wishes to children facing critical illnesses, celebrated its 10,000th wish in 2023.

Cortney Snapp, senior director of regional development, shared her personal connection to the organization.

Her nephew was diagnosed with leukemia at age 2½ and received a wish at age 5. Now 23, he is doing well, Snapp said.

She credited the experience with introducing her to Make-A-Wish, where she has worked for 16 years.

Additional honorees recognized

The Business Journal also recognized six organizations for their contributions to the Central Valley: