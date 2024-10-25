4 Vermont distilleries ranked in USA Today's 10 best Craft Spirits Awards

Four Vermont distilleries just won awards in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The annual rankings highlight the best in travel, food and lifestyle, and winners are chosen by a public voting poll after being nominated by industry experts.

In the 2024 best craft spirits awards, Vermont distilleries placed in the following categories: best craft vodka , best craft gin , best craft specialty spirits and best spirits tasting room . Vermont Spirits Distilling Co., Bar Hill and Saxtons River Distillery each won one award, while Smugglers Notch Distillery won three.

Here's what to know about them:

Smugglers Notch Distillery

Winning the most awards for any distillery in Vermont is Smugglers Notch Distillery , a family business started in the mountains by father and son duo Ron and Jeremy Elliott in 2006.

Their craft specialty spirits, which came in eighth place, offer uniquely Vermont flavor profiles by using Vermont spring water and partnering with local maple sugaring businesses.

While Smugglers Notch offers everything from rye whiskey to maple gin, they are most well known for their vodka, which is the first formula Jeremy Elliott developed. Along with the No. 8 spot on USA Today's ranking, their smooth, sweet vodka has won many awards, including a double gold medal at the World Spirits Competition.

Want to try these award-winning spirits and more? Smugglers Notch has six tasting rooms across the state, which ranked third out of all distillery tasting rooms in the country. The tasting experience includes insight into the distillery's history and process, limited edition spirits and special tastings of aged organic maple syrup.

Awards: No. 3 in Best Spirits Tasting Room, No. 8 in Best Craft Vodka, No. 8 in Best Craft Specialty Spirits

Location: Tasting rooms are located in Jeffersonville , Waterbury Center , Burlington , Manchester , Stowe and Williston . Hours for tasting vary by location.

Vermont Spirits Distilling Co.

Vermont Spirits Distilling Co. , the state's oldest craft distillery, produces forest-to-bottle spirits through pure, local ingredients and a commitment to land stewardship.

Like Smugglers Notch, this distillery is famous for its vodka, a unique blend of distilled maple sap and pure Vermont water which received the No. 3 spot.

To try the Vermont Gold Vodka, head to the Meeting House from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. any day of the week. First tastings are always complimentary.

Awards: No. 3 in Best Craft Vodka

Location: 5573 Woodstock Road, White River Junction, VT

More: Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Wine Bar to close locations in Burlington and Stowe

Barr Hill

Premium raw honey from local sustainable farms is the signature ingredient in every spirit made at Barr Hill , an eco-friendly distillery that reconnects cocktail culture to agriculture.

This year, the distillery won fourth place for its gin. The classic Barr Hill Gin mixes raw honey with juniper berry for a subtle floral quality, a flavor which is barrel-aged for whiskey-like smokiness in their Tom Cat Gin .

Barr Hill's distillery and cocktail bar is open for tastings, exclusive purchases and tours daily except Tuesday. The distillery also offers cocktail crafting classes and special events such as pairing dinners or musical acts.

Awards: No. 4 in Best Craft Gin

Location: 116 Gin Ln., Montpelier, VT

Saxtons River Distillery

Located on the banks of the Saxtons River, this distillery is a family-run operation that combines the natural flavors of Vermont with Lithuanian family traditions.

Their ninth-place specialty spirits include a vacuum-distilled Snowdrop line made with local herbs, the Sapling collection of bourbons and liqueurs made with local maple syrup and Perc Coffee Liquor made from Peruvian coffee beans.

Saxtons River Distillery has both a downtown tasting room and grand tasting room open in Brattleboro to try the award-winning spirits.

Awards: No. 9 in Best Craft Specialty Spirits

Location: The downtown tasting room is located at 2 Elliot St. in Brattleboro, and the grand tasting room and distillery is at 155 Chickering Dr. in Brattleboro.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: 4 Vermont distilleries ranked in USA Today's 10 best Craft Spirits Awards