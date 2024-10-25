Vermont band Thus Love changes lineup as it makes its next big move with 'All Pleasure'

Vermont band Thus Love started to build its international reputation following the late 2022 release of its debut album, the post-punk-driven “Memorial.”

Not long after, the three-piece band went through a significant lineup change. Bass player Nathaniel van Osdol left, replaced by Ally Juleen. The group added guitarist-keyboard player Shane Blank, who met Thus Love when he and Juleen played in Boston band Bat House .

It sounds potentially dicey for a young three-piece band to become a foursome with two new members. What does that change in dynamic mean for a band that has just begun finding its audience?

“I would say that’s the time to do it. I would have more anxiety about it if it were farther in our career.,” said Echo Mars, vocalist/guitarist/front person for Thus Love, the band rounded out by drummer Lu Racine. “I wasn’t worried because it was just what needed to happen, what we wanted to happen. My main worry was I hope this is a good decision for Ally and Shane.”

For many of the band’s fans, the first listen to the new lineup comes when the band releases its second album, “All Pleasure,” Nov. 1 on influential indie-rock label Captured Tracks . Thus Love plays that night in Brattleboro and Nov. 10 in Burlington.

Borne from Brattleboro music scene

Thus Love emerged out of southern Vermont from the fertile Brattleboro music scene. Lineup changes are not new for Thus Love, which rotated through several members before settling on Mars, Racine and van Osdol in time for “Memorial.”

The latest lineup change, though, has been a revelation for Mars.

“It’s such a learning experience. You guys both are clearly eager to just, like, meld,” Mars said to Blank in a video call from Brattleboro with Blank and the Burlington Free Press.

The change lets Mars (who uses they/them pronouns) take a less-is-more approach. They and Blank try to figure out when not to play as much as when to play.

“I’m mostly fixed on my changed instrumentality. I used to have to fill up so much sound” in the three-piece group, Mars said. “I feel like the rest of the band is keeping me on track.”

Mars worried about the transition of Juleen and Blank into the band because the two disrupted their lives to join Thus Love. Juleen had been living in New York before moving to Vermont, but Blank came all the way across the country from Seattle.

“I felt very capable doing the job. It was the greater life changes that came with joining the band” that concerned Blank, he said.

Blank moved to Vermont a year ago when the leaves had fallen from what he called the “pointy-looking” trees. He was living in disorienting rurality after years in Boston and Seattle. He took a job delivering food and was terrified when he drove on a winter’s night on what he thought was an increasingly narrow one-lane road until realizing it was a hiking trail with sheer drop-offs.

“I’m an idiot, I need to turn around right now,” Blank said he told himself before making a “1,000-point turn” to maneuver his way down the steep incline.

He said he loves Vermont now and hikes on the state’s trails instead of driving on them. Recording “All Pleasure” in Vermont helped him settle into his new state and new band.

“It was really the time that we became friends,” he said.

More than ‘just mayonnaise’

Thus Love recorded “All Pleasure” in what Mars called “my woodland apartment, my cabin-esque abode” with no Wi-Fi in Putney as well as “a couple really long-winded guitar sessions” at The Buoyant Heart maker space in Brattleboro and drums at engineer Matt Hall’s house in Wardsboro.

Blank went to school for music engineering and he and Mars wound up making a lot of do-it-yourself recordings for “All Pleasure.” That vaguely chaotic process aptly captures Thus Love’s moment in time.

“Everything that happened shaped the record and gave it all these things; who’s to say we would have made a better record without that,” Mars said. “It perfectly reflected where we were as a band.”

The album that resulted cuts a wider sonic swath than did the fast-driving “Memorial.” “All Pleasure” includes a Bowie-ish ballad (“Face to Face”), the Pixies-like snarl of “Lost in Translation” and the funky ‘70s vibe of “Bread for Blood.”

“In some ways there’s less going on but I think it sounds way bigger” than the debut album, according to Mars. “It’s really fun to play live. That was kind of the point, to give us a really good blueprint for the live set.”

Early next year, Thus Love embarks on a five-week North American tour and in March hits Europe for a three-week run. Mars said they hope “All Pleasure” helps the band continue to grow and stay creative. They also have more concrete aspirations.

“I would like to get some money,” Mars said, laughing. “Not to be real shallow here; I would like to be independent.” Members of Thus Love have other jobs, including Blank, who works at a Thai restaurant in Brattleboro.

“I hope people enjoy it,” Blank said of the new album. “I also hope people hate it. I like a good strong reaction, unfiltered. I think for me as a new member I hope it solidifies in people’s minds this is a four-piece act now. This is kind of a new journey.”

Blank said he hopes he and Juleen bring new and interesting influences to the band.

“Your sauce!” Mars said of what the new band members supply. “Before that we were just mayonnaise.”

If you go

WHAT : Thus Love with Robber Robber and Brunch

WHEN : 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

WHERE : The Stone Church, Brattleboro

INFORMATION : $20-$25. www.stonechurchvt.com

Also,

WHAT : Thus Love with Robber Robber

WHEN : 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10

WHERE : Radio Bean, Burlington

INFORMATION : $15 in advance, $20 day of show. www.radiobean.com

