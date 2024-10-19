Want an easy family day trip?

Finding out how Vermont's favorite ice cream is made will make the kids happy.

Ben & Jerry's , makers of beloved flavors like Cherry Garcia and Americone Dream , offers tours of their very first Ben & Jerry's ice cream factory for all to enjoy, open to visit in Waterbury.

The Ben & Jerry's website says that their 30-minute guided tour starts with a film about their company culture and leads into a glass sub-level where you can look at their production area and listen to an explanation of how they make the pints.

"To sweeten the deal you’ll also receive a sample of one of our chunks," the website said. "The tour ends in our Flavor Room with a tasting of one of our euphoric flavors and a cow joke, or two! *nondairy, vegan options available."

Best of all: It costs less than a Happy Meal to get in.

Ben & Jerry's factory tour tickets

"Ticket prices are: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors 65+, and $1 for Children, age 2-12, plus service fee," the website said. "Infants do not need a ticket for the Factory Experience."

You can buy your tickets on the Ben & Jerry's website.

It should be noted that there is no guarantee that visitors will see active production, as production is dictated by manufacturing managers and not by the tour guides, according to the company website.

"Our outside grounds offer space to enjoy your ice cream, play on the playground, pay your respects to our Dearly De-pinted in our Flavor Graveyard, snap a few memorable photo ops and take in the lovely mountain views," the website said. "A great outing for all ages!"

Rin Velasco is a trending reporter. She can be reached at rvelasco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: Here's how you can tour the Ben and Jerry's factory in Waterbury, Vermont