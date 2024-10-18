Open in App
    • The Burlington Free Press

    NOAA's 2024-25 winter forecast is here. Maps show what to expect in Vermont

    By Rin Velasco, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    Expect a milder winter in Vermont this year, according to a federal weather report.

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s winter forecast says there is a near 50/50 chance that Vermont is leaning toward being warmer than it usually is in the months of December, January and February.

    Vermont's average winter temperature was 27.2 degrees Fahrenheit in 2023, according to the National Center for Environment Information, 9.9 degrees off the 1901-2000 average.

    La Niña is predicted to drive the weather pattern this winter.

    The forecasters' discussion said that there is a 71% chance that La Niña could emerge from September to November, with said likelihood continuing into January through March of 2025.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GgK6_0wBvbFut00

    What's the NOAA forecast for Vermont this fall?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtNEd_0wBvbFut00

    A NOAA forecast also found that Vermont, as well as the rest of New England, is leaning toward having above normal levels of rain for the remainder of this fall, with a 33% to 40% likelihood in October, November and December.

    The forecast says that there is a 40% to 50% chance that most of Vermont is leaning above average temperatures this fall.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgYA4_0wBvbFut00

    What is La Niña?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PxoFy_0wBvbFut00

    La Niña, which means "little girl" in Spanish, is a weather pattern that can impact winter temperatures, according to NOAA.

    "During La Niña events, trade winds are even stronger than usual, pushing more warm water toward Asia," NOAA stated. "Off the west coast of the Americas, upwelling increases, bringing cold, nutrient-rich water to the surface…These cold waters in the Pacific push the jet stream northward."

    Because cold waters in the Pacific push the jet stream northward during La Niña, more droughts can occur in the southern U.S. with heavy rains and flooding occurring at the same time in the Pacific Northwest and Canada.

    "Winter temperatures are warmer than normal in the south and cooler than normal in the north" part of the U.S. when La Nina is active, NOAA stated.

    Rin Velasco is a trending reporter. She can be reached at rvelasco@gannett.com. Seth Jacobson contributed to this report.

    This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: NOAA's 2024-25 winter forecast is here. Maps show what to expect in Vermont

    Rich LaRouche
    1d ago
    has NOAA ever been right? They've been dead wrong on global warming for decades
    Bonnie Bresett
    1d ago
    I was born and raised here and I remember winters with at least a week if not more below 0. A lot of snow also. Our climate IS WARMING. And it doesn’t take a scientist to tell us. I did walk over a mile to school. Heavily dressed hat scarves and mittens. Still being bitterly cold. Now we don’t have real winter weather like then. And it just keeps getting warmer. 😢 I want the winters back.
