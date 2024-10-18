Gravesites of 10 famous people with Vermont ties who are buried out of state (or country)

This summer the Burlington Free Press highlighted the gravesites of 25 famous people buried in Vermont . Readers might have noticed glaring omissions of notables associated with Vermont who didn’t make the list. Where, for instance, are Norman Rockwell, or Grandma Moses, or Ira Allen?

The answer, not surprisingly, is that they’re not buried in Vermont. Neither are several others who lived in Vermont for at least part of their lives but found their final resting places outside of the Green Mountain State.

So where, exactly, are some of these well-known erstwhile Vermonters? Here’s a rundown of 10 folks you’ll have to travel across state lines – or in case of one, across the Atlantic Ocean – so you can pay your due respects.

Ira Allen, Pennsylvania

You can honor one of Vermont’s founding fathers by visiting his gravesite in… well, it’s complicated. “Ira Allen died penniless, irrelevant and alone in 1814 at age 62 in Philadelphia where he fled 10 years prior to avoid paying his debts,” according to a Free Press article last month focusing on a book about the Revolutionary War hero and brother of Ethan Allen (who’s buried in Burlington). Ira Allen was buried in a pauper's grave in Philadelphia. Years later, he and the cemetery’s other occupants were dug up and interred in Audubon, Pennsylvania .

Gravesite – Wetherill’s Cemetery , Audubon, Pennsylvania

Chester Arthur, New York

One of the two Vermont natives to serve as U.S. president, Chester Arthur was born in Fairfield and lived for a time with his family in Williston and Hinesburg. The family would move to New York state, Arthur graduated from Union College in that state’s city of Schenectady and he became immersed in the political world of New York. Arthur, the vice president who became the 21 st U.S. president following the 1881 assassination of James A. Garfield, is buried beneath in a granite sarcophagus bearing a Victorian-era statue of a saddened angel at a cemetery outside Albany , New York.

Gravesite – Albany Rural Cemetery , Albany, New York

Pearl S. Buck, Pennsylvania

A Vermont historical marker dedicated to the author of “The Good Earth” notes that she was the first American woman to win the Pulitzer and Nobel prizes for literature. “In 1950,” the marker notes, “she purchased property in Winhall, VT, and in 1969 she moved to Danby, finding an American town she loved, helped restore, and where she died in 1973.” Buck, who lived for much of her life in Pennsylvania, is buried north of Philadelphia. Her grave marker is made of Vermont granite, according to the Mount Tabor-Danby Historical Society .

Gravesite – Pearl. S. Buck House , Perkasie, Pennsylvania

John Deere, Illinois

Vermont is known as an agricultural state, so it makes sense that the man whose name is synonymous with farm equipment was born in Rutland and lived in Middlebury. “John Deere learned the blacksmith trade here as an apprentice in the shop of Capt. Benjamin Lawrence from 1821 to 1825,” according to an historical marker in the center of Middlebury, “The shop was located below this spot on Mill Street, in what is known as ‘Frog Hollow.’” The marker notes that he moved to Illinois in 1836, where the following year he built the world’s first steel moldboard plow.

Gravesite – Riverside Cemetery , Moline, Illinois

Stephen A. Douglas, Illinois

Let’s continue the theme of renowned 19 th -century men born in Rutland County who became famous and are now buried in Illinois. Stephen A. Douglas is best remembered for his 1858 debates against Abraham Lincoln in a U.S. Senate race in Illinois (Douglas defeated Lincoln) and the 1860 presidential campaign against Lincoln (Lincoln defeated Douglas). A visitor center and museum in Brandon that honors the town’s history is in Douglas’ childhood home where the politician known as “The Little Giant” was born in 1802.

Gravesite – Stephen A. Douglas Tomb and Memorial , Chicago, Illinois

Rudyard Kipling, England

Though most closely associated with India and England, Rudyard Kipling wrote two of his best-known works, “The Jungle Book” and “Captains Courageous,” while living in a home called Naulakha that was built for the author north of Brattleboro in 1892. (The four-bedroom/three-bathroom home in Dummerston is available for rentals.) That piece of Kipling’s life remains in Vermont, but his remains do not. Those interested in being near the man himself will have to travel across an ocean to visit Kipling at his famed resting spot in England.

Gravesite – Poets’ Corner, Westminster Abbey , London, England

Grandma Moses, New York

The Bennington Battle Monument commemorating a Revolutionary War moment resides in Vermont but marks a skirmish fought in New York state. The largest collection of works by renowned 20 th century artist Anna Mary Robinson “Grandma” Moses resides in the Bennington Museum, but her final resting place is just across the border in New York state, near where the Battle of Bennington was fought. Moses had many Vermont connections, including friends Norman Rockwell (see below) and Shelburne Museum founder Electra Havemeyer Webb, but spent the bulk of her life in Rensselaer County, New York.

Gravesite – Maple Grove Cemetery , Hoosick Falls, New York

Norman Rockwell, Massachusetts

Much like Grandma Moses, 20 th -century artist Norman Rockwell was known for painting homey slices of Americana. He spent much of his life in southern Vermont – his home and studio in Arlington is now an inn called Rockwell’s Retreat – but lived his last quarter-century in the Berkshires. The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts – the same town where the “Four Freedoms” painter is buried – notes on its website that it “houses the world’s largest and most significant collection of Rockwell’s work, including 998 original paintings and drawings.”

Gravesite – Stockbridge Cemetery , Stockbridge, Massachusetts

Joseph Smith, Illinois

Considering Vermont isn’t all that close to Illinois, that Midwestern state makes the most appearances on this list of Vermonters’ burial sites. The founder of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (aka the Mormon Church) was born in Sharon in 1805. He gradually made his way west, published the Book of Mormon in central New York state, and settled in Nauvoo, Illinois. A rift with church members led to criminal charges and jail time for Smith. The 38-year-old Smith and his brother, Hyrum Smith, were murdered in jail by a mob in 1844.

Gravesite – Smith Family Cemetery , Nauvoo, Illinois

Brigham Young, Utah

The story of Brigham Young picks up where Joseph Smith’s left off. Like Smith, Young was born in rural Vermont (the southern Vermont town of Whitingham). After becoming a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Young led followers out of Nauvoo, Illinois, following Smith’s murder to head even further west. The group arrived at what is now Salt Lake City, Utah, and established what to this day is the home of the LDS/Mormon Church. Young is buried in the heart of the Mormon Temple complex in the Utah state capital.

Gravesite – Brigham Young Family Cemetery, Salt Lake City, Utah

