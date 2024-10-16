This is the most haunted place in VT, according to Thrillist

If you're looking for the most haunted place in Vermont, Thrillist's answer might surprise you.

Thrillist , a travel publication focused on inspiring travel plans where exploration meets culture, just released their 2024 list of the most haunted places in every state . With disturbing hotels, abandoned hospitals and horror movie sets, their list of America's most haunted places gives suggestions for the best year-round haunt in each state.

However, their choice for the most haunted place in Vermont is not a typical site of horror - it's actually a park. Lake Bomoseen State Park , home to various ghosts in the abandoned village of West Castleton, is Vermont's representation on this year's list.

Why is Lake Bomoseen State Park haunted?

Before it was a park, Bomoseen was a site of the bustling slate industry filled with quarries and mills. In 1852, Italian, Irish and Slavic immigrants established the West Castleton Slate Company, which owned and operated the village of West Castleton.

The village found great industrial success due to the high quantity of slate in the area, including rare purple and green colored slate. After the stock market crashed in 1929, however, the demand for slate vanished, and so did the company and villagers. Remains of the abandoned village, such as rubble piles, workers' homes and mill foundations, can now be seen along the park's Bomoseen Slate History Trail . However, the trail is not just ruins - many believe that the site is visited by the ghosts of the old mill workers, especially those who died while doing the dangerous work.

If that is not creepy enough, many locals have reported seeing a phantom boat traveling across the shores of Lake Bomoseen, following the legend that mill workers frequented a tavern across the way - a journey which some did not survive.

What Thrillist said: "Once a big industrial boom town, it's now empty except for a few ghostly residents that refuse to leave, among them a boatman that’s been spotted rowing across the tranquil lake, leaving no ripples in the water en route to a happy hour at a tavern that will never open. These days, that lake is part of a beautiful state park where the ruins of old industrial operations still stand, meaning you can visit it whenever you please. Just maybe don't take any unsolicited boat rides."

How to visit Lake Bomoseen State Park

Visitors at Bomoseen State Park can enjoy various hiking trails, two fishing areas, a beach for swimming and a picnic area. The park is open daily from 10 a.m. to sunset at 22 Cedar Mountain Road in Castleton, VT.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: This is the most haunted place in VT, according to Thrillist