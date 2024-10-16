Open in App
    South Burlington Uno Pizzeria building getting new tenants

    By Dan D'Ambrosio, Burlington Free Press,

    2 days ago

    (This story has been updated to include new information.)

    More than four years after it "temporarily" closed in March 2020, Uno Pizzeria & Grill on Shelburne Road in South Burlington is re-emerging as a bank and a restaurant/bakery.

    Uno was supposed to reopen in April 2020, according to a Facebook post , but that never happened. As one Facebook user noted in the comments, "I guess that it will never reopen since it has a for sale sign out front." Instead, the weeds proliferated.

    Last spring, a "change of use" was approved for the property's new owners, 1330 Realty, based on Canal Street in New York City. A new permit issued on May 9 designated the front portion of the building − 2,000 square feet of the total 5,600 square feet − for NBT Bank , with a drive-through lane for the bank at the rear of the building. The remaining 3,600 square feet were to remain vacant.

    Good Times Cafe is coming to South Burlington

    Then, another Facebook post on Monday, Oct. 14, revealed that Hinesburg's Good Times Cafe would be opening a second location in the building, together with Matryoshka's Bakery . Travis and Maryam Counter of St. George bought the Good Times Cafe from its original owners in October 2019, with Maryam incorporating the desserts she makes under the name Matryoshka's Bakery onto the Good Times Cafe menu.

    Now, presumably, the same thing will happen in South Burlington. The couple's Facebook post notes that their new location has more kitchen space than the Hinesburg location, meaning "more possibilities for Hinesburg and South Burlington." Stay tuned, they add.

    Paul Conner, director of planning and zoning in South Burlington, said in an email the city doesn't have an "exact timeline" on the NBT bank opening, "but they are proceeding along with their renovation work insofar as we know."

    Contact Dan D’Ambrosio at 660-1841 or ddambrosi@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDambrosioVT.

    This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: South Burlington Uno Pizzeria building getting new tenants

    Rick Sourdiff
    20h ago
    Put a Diner in where Denny’s was
    JustMe
    1d ago
    Good! Now they finally have plans for that piece of land, along with the Pizza Hut/gas station parcel. Now they just need to put something where the old Denny’s was and we’ll be in good shape. How about a chick-fil-a or an Arby’s ?
