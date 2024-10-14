Recording studio that helped shape Vermont's music scene turns out the lights Nov. 1

CHARLOTTE - The list of Vermont musicians who’ve recorded over the years at what’s now known as Lane Gibson Recording and Mastering begs a question: Who didn’t record at the homey studio off a dirt road in southern Chittenden County?

Here are some of the people who did: Grace Potter , Twiddle, Anais Mitchell and Trey Anastasio , all Vermont musicians who’ve gained success outside of the state, recorded at what was first known as Charles Eller Studios . Local legends who laid down tracks in the studio’s heyday include Big Joe Burrell, Paul Asbell, Jamie Masefield, Pete Sutherland , Rachel Bissex, Belizbeha, Jenni Johnson, Chad Hollister, Tammy Fletcher, Seth Yacovone, viperHouse, Woods Tea Company and Patti Casey.

After the world-music label Cumbancha Records moved onto the property two decades ago, international acts such as Sierra Leone’s Refugee All-Stars, Idan Raichel, Bombino, Dobet Gnahore, Daby Toure and Habib Koite recorded music in Charlotte. Musicians active on the scene now, including Ray Vega, Myra Flynn , Michael Chorney , Andriana Chabot, A2VT, Francesca Blanchard, Vorcza, Thea Wren, Dave Keller, Jennifer Hartswick and Mikahely, have worked on songs at the studio.

That list of hundreds of musicians will stop growing Nov. 1. That’s when Eller, Gibson and fellow engineer Jeremy Mendicino will cease making recordings at the studio that’s helped shape Vermont’s robust music scene for four decades.

That scene continues to thrive, but times change. Technology lets musicians record at home, saving time and money but, as the engineers at Gibson’s studio say, at the cost of that extra oomph a studio can lend to help a recording stand out.

“The business is slipping away from the professional realm into people’s bedrooms,” according to Mendicino, “and I don’t think there’s anything to stop it now.”

Worked with Kilimanjaro

Eller created his studio in the mid-1980s. He worked as an engineer at Philo Records just south of Charlotte in North Ferrisburgh before buying his own equipment and operating a studio in his apartment on South Union Street in Burlington.

He began at the old Carpenter Farm space in Charlotte in the early 1990s. “I opened this and was kind of immediately swamped with work,” Eller said in a conversation with Gibson, Mendicino and the Burlington Free Press.

Eller was well-known in Vermont as a musician with the jazz-fusion group Kilimanjaro and Big Joe Burrell and the Unknown Blues Band. He believes clients flocked to his studio in part because they knew they’d be in good hands with a fellow musician.

Eller met Gibson, an engineer at a studio in Stowe, while recording with Kilimanjaro. “I was a novice at that point,” Gibson said. He later came to Eller’s studio to record jingles for advertisements, and Eller remembers that the two were on the same page regarding recording techniques.

Gibson began working part-time at Eller’s studio before that evolved into a full-time gig. They were so busy, Gibson recalled, that he’d be working on a project in one room at the studio while Eller was working on another project the next room over.

Recording with Gregory Douglass, Cumbancha Records

Eller contacted Gregory Douglass when the young Vermont singer-songwriter was starting to make the local scene in 2000. Mendicino, only 17, wouldn’t join the staff at the Charlotte studio until 2016, but was beginning his career in music as he worked with Douglass on his songs and recordings.

“I felt very at home here very quickly,” Mendicino said. At other recording spots, he said, musicians who took a break during a session might have to resume at square one to find the right sound balance. Eller’s studio had the right tools, Mendicino said, so musicians could resume recording at pre-set levels.

“It was all at my fingertips in a way you couldn’t get from remote recording,” he said. “This place is just sonically so well-tuned.”

Gibson said the studio stayed busy from the time it opened, persisting through a couple of economic downturns. “A week of no work felt like an eternity,” he said.

That changed around 2005 after Jacob Edgar bought the property and moved his Cumbancha Records label into a barn at the end of the studio’s driveway. The dip wasn’t about Cumbancha’s presence.

“For a while,” Eller said, “this was world-music central,” as Cumbancha and fellow world-music purveyor Putumayo Records, for whom Edgar also worked, brought hundreds of projects to the studio. The dip had more to do with changes coming to the recording industry.

Music by D’Moja

Technology made home recording easier. Gibson said musicians discovered they could roll out of bed and record on affordable home-recording equipment whenever they wanted. Some who recorded at home would still come to the studio for mixing and mastering, but not for the entire recording.

The recession of 2008 didn’t help. Eller pulled back from the Charlotte studio in 2009 to focus on a studio he built on the Pacific coast of Mexico. The Vermont studio became Lane Gibson Recording and Mastering and continued to welcome musicians seeking that professional touch on their CDs and vinyl.

Once they crossed into their 70s, Gibson and Eller started talking about ending the studio.

“We’ve been doing it for a lot of years,” Gibson said. “I’m kind of interested in shifting gears just a little bit.”

Musicians can buy a $20 microphone and recording software and the results can sound “pretty OK,” according to Mendicino. But they lose what he called the “grace” of a well-run recording studio.

“This room is built for one thing,” he said. “Once you’re in this room you know where you are.”

Where you are, Mendicino said, is with people well-versed in the art of sound who can take your “obscure language” and turn it into a good recording. “It’s you in the world where you get to focus on your heart song,” according to Mendicino.

Mark Klarich came to the studio this summer to continue a concerto called “Grace” that he’s been working on for years as part of his D’Moja Jazz project. Klarich founded D’Moja in the late 1980s and they rose on the local scene as the Burlington jam band Phish began making waves nationally.

D’Moja was put on hold when Klarich and his family moved to Arizona in the early 2000s. He moved back to Vermont after the death of his wife and a son. He turned to music to help him recover and wanted the help of recording professionals to bring the best out of him.

“Really for me, music is about healing,” said Klarich, who serves as the studio’s accountant. He said he’s been collaborating with the engineers at the studio to find modulations in D’Moja’s music that change people in ways that help them heal.

“If you’ve got a good producer and good ears in the room, the effect of the music is drastically improved,” according to Klarich.

Future of the studio, its engineers

Eller said that every day a musician worked with the engineers in his studio they had access to a producer – not just someone providing technical guidance but also a musical advisor.

“It’s the minority of my clients that recognize that,” Mendicino added.

Once Lane Gibson Recording and Mastering closes, Mendicino plans to work with other Chittenden County studio owners, including the VT Music Lab in Essex Junction that drummer Ezra Oklan opened this year. (Mendicino plays in the bands Matthew Mercury and Thea Wren with Oklan.) Gibson said he will “semi-retire” but may move some of his studio’s gear to the VT Music Lab and do work there.

Eller is done with the studio in Mexico but will still travel there. He expects to make good use of the 31 keyboards he owns and will move some of the equipment from the Charlotte studio into his home in Vergennes for possible future projects.

Edgar and his wife, Deirdre Holmes, who own the property, told the Free Press of their plans for the site.

“We knew that eventually the realities of a changing music industry, the development of new technology and recording techniques, and the unavoidable passage of time would necessitate a change in the studio,” Edgar said in an email. “Now that Deirdre and I are empty nesters and also concerned about the housing shortage in Vermont, we will be moving the office of my record label Cumbancha and Putumayo into the studio and converting its current location, a reconstructed barn, into a residential space.”

Their intention is to keep much of the studio set-up intact with “a reduced recording footprint so we can continue to use it for smaller scale recording and personal projects,” according to the email.

“During its over 30 year history Charles Eller, Lane Gibson, and of course, Jeremy (Mendicino), crafted a world-class recording studio where countless musicians have been able to turn their artistic visions into reality,” Edgar’s email reads. “While every great song eventually comes to an end, the needle is moving on to the next track on the record, and we think it is going to be a beautiful one as well.”

