    • The Burlington Free Press

    Vermont has one of highest student loan payments in US, per WalletHub. Here's what it is

    By Melina Khan, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    Vermont has one of the highest student loan payments in the country, a new ranking says.

    Personal finance company WalletHub just released its list of states with the highest student loan payments , and Vermont took the No. 3 spot.

    WalletHub said the list was compiled based on consumer data and and the median student loan payment amounts across all states.

    "Around 42.2 million Americans owe a collective $1.61 trillion in student loans. That comes out to an average of over $38,000 of debt for each borrower," the study said.

    Here's why Vermont ranked high on the list.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e248t_0w4BYXT200

    How high are Vermont's student loan payments?

    Vermont's median student loan payment is the third highest of any state in the country, according to WalletHub's ranking.

    According to the list, Vermont residents have a median monthly student loan payment of $223.

    On the other end of the scale, the states with the lowest monthly student loan payments in the study were Arkansas and Mississippi with a payment of $142.

    Which states have the highest student loan payments?

    While Vermont has the third-highest student loan payments, several other New England states made the list. See the 10 highest scorers:

    1. New Hampshire
    2. Massachusetts
    3. Vermont
    4. Connecticut
    5. New Jersey
    6. New York
    7. Illinois
    8. Maryland
    9. Colorado
    10. Virginia

    How the states with the highest student loan payments were ranked

    To rank the states with the highest student loan payments, WalletHub said it examined two factors: consumer data and and the median student loan payment amounts across all states.

    This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont has one of highest student loan payments in US, per WalletHub. Here's what it is

