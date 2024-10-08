Open in App
    • The Burlington Free Press

    South Burlington is the safest city in U.S. and Burlington isn't far behind, in new list

    By Melina Khan, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    South Burlington is the safest city in America, and Burlington is not far behind, a new ranking says.

    Personal finance company WalletHub just released its list of safest cities in America , and South Burlington took the top spot, while Burlington came in at No. 4.

    WalletHub said the list was compiled based on data of traffic fatalities and assaults, unemployment rates and the number of people who are uninsured.

    "The safest cities in America protect residents from these threats of bodily harm and property damage, but on top of that, they also help secure people’s financial safety," a WalletHub analyst said.

    Here's why South Burlington took the top spot.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PX2bN_0vyQBnpm00

    Why is South Burlington the safest city in America?

    WalletHub ranked South Burlington as the safest city in America in part because of its safe roads.

    "It has one of the lowest pedestrian fatality rate in the country along with the 13th-lowest percentage of uninsured motorists," the study said. "When accidents do happen, the city benefits from having the ninth-most EMTs and paramedics per capita."

    The study also found South Burlington scores well in terms of financial safety. The city has the lowest unemployment rate in the country, at 1.9%, the second-lowest share of seriously underwater mortgages and the third-fewest non-business bankruptcy filings per capita over the past year.

    Additionally, WalletHub said South Burlington scored high because it is safe from natural disasters.

    Burlington ranked high for having a low risk of natural disasters and a high financial safety risk rating.

    Which cities are the safest in America?

    While South Burlington was named the safest city in America, other New England cities, like Burlington, made the list. See the 10 highest scorers:

    1. South Burlington, VT
    2. Casper, WY
    3. Warwick, RI
    4. Burlington, VT
    5. Boise, ID
    6. Yonkers, NY
    7. Cedar Rapids, IA
    8. Columbia, MD
    9. Portland, ME
    10. Virginia Beach, VA

    How the safest cities were measured

    To measure the safest cities, WalletHub said it examined three factors: home & community safety, natural-disaster risk and financial safety.

    These factors were broken down into further categories to calculate scores for each cities.

    Scores totaled up to 100 and were weighted to find the average, so higher scores indicate better rankings. South Burlington's score was 74.15. Burlington's score was 69.55.

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: South Burlington is the safest city in U.S. and Burlington isn't far behind, in new list

    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    Susan Chadwick
    23h ago
    I disagree that Burlington is safe There is too much theft violence and drugs still in this city. And anyone that says it's safe is wrong and they probably don't even live in Burlington. Or they live in high end burlington
    ELM
    2d ago
    Melina Khan, the title of the article and the data used are not even compatible. You are giving people skewed and cloudy information. Change the title of the article. Literately, you have not looked at the data that actually determines if a community is safe or unsafe..
    View all comments
