This is the best taco spot in Vermont, according to Yelp. Here's where it is

Where is the best taco spot in Vermont? A new Yelp ranking claims to have the answer.

The business review website released its annual ranking of the best taco spots in each state , and a Windsor County favorite was given the crown for Vermont.

Mojo Cafe in Ludlow was named the best taco spot in Vermont this year.

The ranking is based on reviews on the platform, which are evaluated based on several factors, including volume, ranking and relevant keywords.

According to Yelp's annual ranking of taco spots in each state, Mojo Cafe in Ludlow is the best place to get tacos in Vermont.

"This beloved community hotspot specializes in 'Mex-Orleans' cuisine—that is, Mexican flavors with a New Orleans flair," Yelp said. "The vibrant and creative decor (neon lights, records, and prop skeletons who like to play dress-up) is matched only by the creative tacos."

The restaurant also has a variety of vegan menu options.

How Yelp ranked the best taco spots in each state

Yelp's annual list of the best taco spots in each state was compiled based on an analyses of reviews, the website said.

The reviews were analyzed based on relevant keywords, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. The reviews were posted between Jan. 1, 2019 and July 1, 2024.

